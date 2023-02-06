Pan India films are known for bringing the best talents from different regions of the country together to create masterpieces. In the past, releases like RRR, KGF, Baahubali and several other releases have shown us the potential of pan India projects and the reach they have across the country. Films in this category have been examples to the Industry that Indian viewers are all in for the concept of combining talents. There are many pan India movies releasing in 2023 that have fans eagerly waiting in sheer excitement.

Here is a list of the most awaited pan India movies releasing in 2023 that you won’t want to miss.

Salaar

This action thriller stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan and others and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The plot revolves around a gang leader keeping his promise to a friend and taking down rival criminal gangs.

Release date: 28 September 2023

Adipurush

Based on the tale of Lord Rama’s journey to rescue his wife Sita from the clutches of Ravana, Adipurush too is releasing on the 16 June 2023. The movie stars enthralling actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Sing and Devdatta Nage. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is being produced by T-series.

Release date: 16 June 2023

Pushpa: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Fasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Pushpa: The Rule picks up where the first part left off. The rivalry of the first part continues and culminates in a climactic conclusion.

Release date: December 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 continues where the first part of this historical action-adventure film ended. Directed by Mani Ratnam and starring big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Karthi, this movie should be an exciting continuation of the series.

Release date: 28 April 2023

Animal

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, this movie is about the turbulent relationship between the main characters which turns the protagonist’s nature into that of an animal. This film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Release date: 11 August 2023

Hanu Man

Hanu Man is an upcoming Telugu language film that stars actors like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It is directed by Prashanth Varma. The movie is a modern-day tale about the Hindu god Hanuman.

Release date: 12 May 2023

Jawan

This movie is about a man being punished for a mistake he did not commit, how these events affected him, and what he does to fix his situation. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is directed by Atlee.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Which one of these 2023 pan India movies do you think is the most awaited? Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.