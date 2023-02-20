Although marriage is hailed to be sacred and is regarded with high esteem among people, it comes with a fair share of problems. There are several highs and lows experienced in this relationship. Marriage-themed web series captures all the efforts that go into making a marriage work and people growing together. Here is a list of some web series that revolve around the theme of marriage, available on OTT platforms.

Rafta Rafta

Karan and Nithya are a newly married couple who just shifted to their new home. As they start sharing a life together, the newlyweds learn more about each other and even more about themselves. Directed by Vishal Gupta, this Hindi series stars the internet sensation Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Rindani in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

30 weds 21

Prudhvi, a 30-year-old IT professional, gets hitched to a 21-year-old graduate, Meghana. A love story between them transcends generations. Directed by Prithvi Vanam, this unconventional Telugu series features Chaitanya Rao, Ananya, Mahendar, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: YouTube

What The Folks

Anita and Nikhil are a newly married couple, who navigate their marriage through modern family responsibilities. The couple also learns to deal with their problems and grow together as a loving family. Created by Dice Media, this Hindi series stars Veer Rajwant Singh and Eisha Chopra in eminent roles. It has a total of 4 seasons.

OTT platform: JioCinema / Voot

The World of the Married

Ji Sun-Woo’s life is seemingly perfect with a happy family and a successful career. However, everything turns into shambles when she finds out she is being deceived by her husband. Although heartbroken by her situation, she sets out to seek revenge. Directed by Mo Wan-Il, this Korean series stars Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, Han So-hee, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

After Marriage

This series follows a newly married couple, who learn to get over an awkward phase while learning more about each other. Directed by

OTT platform: YouTube

Marriage Contract

A poor and desperate single mother enters a contractual marriage with a wealthy businessman to support her 7-year-old child financially. Both of them are stuck in desperate situations, which leads them to get married. Directed by Kim Jin-min, this Korean series features Uee, Lee Seo-jin, Kim Yoo-ri, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

