Ever since 2017, Bollywood actors have started embracing web series and other OTT content a lot more openly and this has done much to add a lot of skill, talent and variety to a promising section of entertainment. It is no easy task acting in web series as it requires a lot of dedication along with determination to get through even a single season. Bollywood actors have risen to this challenge and taken the world of such shows by storm. They have shown their immense ability to adjust to the demands of extreme attention to detail that web series requires. From the exciting Farzi to the seriously thrilling Sacred Games, mainstream film actors have left us mighty impressed.

Here are the most critically acclaimed web series of Bollywood film stars on your favourite OTT platforms.

Farzi

This show is the highest rated on this list of web series of Bollywood film stars. An artist is pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he also is being tailed by a task officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this Hindi thriller series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

The Night Manager

Starring the ever-handsome Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala in the lead roles, this thriller movie will prove to be a truly gripping watch. A night manager with hidden agenda takes on a dangerous arms dealer. The plot revolves around who will win the risky game. Catch the action live next week.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Breathe: Into the Shadows

A must-watch for Abhishek Bachchan fans, Breathe: Into the Shadows is a story about the lengths a father will go to for the safety of his children. When the daughter of Dr Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) gets kidnapped, and the kidnapper makes an extraordinary demand from him, he’s willing to take lives to get his daughter back. The cast also includes Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in prominent roles. The series was directed by Mayank Sharma.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Sacred Games

A police inspector in Mumbai receives a cryptic warning from a gangster. He has to save the city within 25 days. His quest to do so leads him on a journey where he discovers many strange and surprising things about his past that he was unaware of. Sacred Games stars none other than Saif Ali Khan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a prominent role alongside him. The series is directed by a group of four directors.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The Fame Game

Starring none other than Madhuri Dixit herself, this series is about a famous Bollywood actress called Anamika Anand. Her disappearance starts an investigation which leads a detective deep into her personal life, unveiling many dark secrets about her. The cast of this series also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kauvi, Suhasini Mulay and others. It is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

A remake of the British series Luther, Rudra is a Hindi psychological crime-thriller starring Ajy Devgn, Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol. DSP Rudraveer Pratap Singh is after a suspect who turns out to be in a coma state. He keeps pursuing psychotic criminals to keep the city safe. It is considered to be one of the best Indian web series Hotstar series and was directed by Rajesh Mpuskar.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

