Romantic comedy, also known as rom-com, is a subgenre of comedy and slice-of-life fiction, focusing on lighthearted, humorous plot lines centred on romantic ideas, such as how true love can surmount most obstacles. W picked six rom-coms from different languages – Korean, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Enjoy a warm binge with your partner watching these Netflix romantic movies and web series from different languages as love transcends languages, cultures and borders.

Below is the list of top romantic comedy movies and web series on Netflix for a heartwarming watch.

Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a 2019–2020 South Korean television series It is about a successful South Korean businesswoman and chaebol heiress who, while paragliding near Seoul, South Korea, is swept up in a sudden storm, crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and meets an army captain and son of the Director of the GPB in the Korean People’s Army who decides he will help her hide. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is a 2022 American romantic drama film directed by Michael Lewen, in his directorial debut, from a screenplay by Amy Reed and Ben York Jones, based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. It stars Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, and Nico Hiraga. Claire and Aidan make a pact to break up before college with no regrets and no broken hearts. However, one epic goodbye date may offer them a last chance at love.

Plan A and Plan B

This is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah; directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora. Nirali’s mother is a matchmaker. In one of her arranged marriages, Nirali’s mother announces her retirement and hands over the business to Nirali. She also tells Nirali that she has already booked a shared working space and paid for it for a year. On the day she moves in, she finds out that her office is right next to the office of Kaustubh ‘Kosty’ Chogule, a divorce lawyer. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a 2020 Indian Tamil-language romantic comedy caper film written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy in his directorial debut. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian portraying the lead roles, while the latter two were making their acting debuts. The film was released on 28 February 2020 and was successful at the box office.

Love Today

Love Today is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan himself (in his acting debut). While a couple is deeply in love, the girl’s father challenges the two to switch their phones with each other to test their relationship. Chaos ensues as the lovers’ secrets are unearthed.

Ante Sundaraniki

Ante Sundaraniki is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film tells the story of Sundar and Leela, an interfaith couple who try to convince their parents about their marriage through a string of lies only to find themselves in more complicated situations.

