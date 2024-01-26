The streaming platforms have evolved into the ultimate haven for movie enthusiasts, offering a wide range of compelling content across genres. In the world of cinema, we offer you a meticulously curated selection of noteworthy films that are awaiting discovery on the leading streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime. Explore new perspectives through these must-watch underrated movies on OTT and immerse yourself in the world of captivating storytelling.

The Three of Us (Netflix)

In 2023, the Indian Hindi-language drama film “Three of Us” emerged, bearing the collaborative efforts of co-writer and director Avinash Arun. Shefali Shah takes on the role of Shailaja Desai, a character grappling with a diagnosis of dementia. Swanand Kirkire portrays her husband, while Jaideep Ahlawat steps into the character of her childhood sweetheart, adding depth to the narrative. The movie stars Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire.

Tumse Na Ho Payega (Hotstar)

In a noisy twist of fate, Gaurav (Ishwak Singh) and his friends find themselves on a transformative journey of self-discovery as they courageously choose to listen to the yearnings of their hearts, boldly challenging the societal norms and expectations that have shaped their lives until now. This humorous film, casting Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, and Amala Akkineni, not only unravels the layers of their personalities but also sheds light on the universal theme of embracing authenticity and breaking free from the constraints imposed by society.

Sulemaani Keeda (Amazon Prime)

Complications arise when one of the writers falls for a free-spirited photographer set to leave India in three days. Now faced with a dilemma, he must choose between co-writing a film he doubts or pursuing the affections of the girl who has captured his heart. This comedic tale explores the intersections of love, ambition, and artistic integrity against the backdrop of the vibrant Bollywood landscape.

Udaan (Netflix)

Following his expulsion from school, Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) finds himself back at home, facing the stern authority of his father and discovering the existence of a half-brother he knew nothing about. Compelled to contribute to his father’s factory, Rohan grapples with the conflict between familial obligations and his fervent desire to pursue a career in writing.

Ye Saali Zindagi (Amazon Prime)

A group of gangsters abduct the potential son-in-law of a politician with the intention of bargaining for the release of an incarcerated member of their gang. This action and thriller movie starring Irrfan Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Arunoday Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Aankhon Dekhi (Amazon Prime)

Offering you another cinematic treasure on Amazon Prime, “Aankhon Dekhi” will take you on a philosophical exploration, following a man’s decision to trust only what he has personally witnessed. This introspective drama casting Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Taranjit Kaur encourages viewers to contemplate the essence of belief and firsthand experiences.

