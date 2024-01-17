In the ever-evolving cinema, there exist hidden gems that, due to various reasons, didn’t receive the recognition they deserved upon their initial release. These underrated Telugu movies, released during the ‘wrong time’ of their generation, could make them individual blockbusters. Let’s delve into this list of underrated classics that might have been ahead of their time. Certain films stand the test of time, their brilliance only fully realized in retrospect. The movies listed below, though overlooked during their initial release, possess qualities that make them timeless. As the cinematic universe evolves, it’s worth revisiting these gems, for they might just be the blockbusters the current generation never knew it needed.

Athadu

Released in 2005, “Athadu,” directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and starring Mahesh Babu and Trisha, is a cinematic marvel. Its intricate storyline, captivating performances, and action sequences were not fully appreciated in its time. With today’s audience’s evolving taste, the film’s mature storytelling and Mahesh Babu’s charismatic presence would likely propel it to blockbuster status.

Orange

Bhaskar’s “Orange,” released in 2010, attempted a unique love story, exploring the complexities of relationships. Starring Ram Charan and Genelia D’Souza, the film’s unconventional narrative might resonate better with contemporary viewers who appreciate storytelling that breaks conventional moulds.

Arya 2

Released in 2009, Sukumar’s “Arya 2” starring Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, and Navdeep, was a visual treat and showcased Allu Arjun’s versatility. Its innovative narrative and peppy music were perhaps slightly ahead of its time. Re-released today, it might find a more receptive audience.

Oye

Anand Ranga’s “Oye,” which hit screens in 2009, featuring Siddharth and Shamili, had a sweet and simple love story. Its subtle narrative and delightful performances might find a more appreciative audience today, especially among those who enjoy coming-of-age tales.

Khaleja

Trivikram Srinivas’s “Khaleja,” starring Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty, released in 2010, was a mix of action, comedy, and philosophy. Despite its uniqueness, it faced mixed reviews during its release. In today’s era of experimental cinema, its innovative storyline could find a niche audience.

One Nenokkadine

Sukumar’s “One Nenokkadine,” starring Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon, hit theatres in 2014. The film’s psychological thriller elements and Mahesh Babu’s intense performance might find a more receptive audience today, given the growing appreciation for unconventional narratives.

Vedam

Released in 2010, “Vedam,” directed by Krish, is a multi-starrer featuring Allu Arjun, Manoj Manchu, Anushka Shetty, and others. The film, which intertwines multiple narratives, explores societal issues and redemption. Its thought-provoking themes might resonate more deeply in the present socio-political climate.

Three (3)

Released in 2012, “3” directed by Aishwarya Dhanush and featuring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, presented a unique storyline. Its exploration of mental health and unconventional love story elements may resonate more profoundly with the current societal conversations around mental well-being.

Malli Malli Idhi Raani Roju

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, “Malli Malli Idhi Raani Roju,” starring Sharwanand and Nithya Menen, was released in 2015. The film’s soulful love story and poignant performances could find a more appreciative audience today, with viewers increasingly seeking emotional depth in storytelling.

