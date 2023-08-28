Boring times beckon for movies that encapsulate emotions and the joy of immersive journeys. From renowned blockbusters to hidden gems, the world of cinema offers a spectrum of experiences. It’s an exploration across genres; from the buoyant light-heartedness to the depths of profound narratives. Each film, whether celebrated or obscure, unfolds a unique story. This cinematic odyssey is a tapestry of feelings, a gateway to diverse realms. So, seize the opportunity, grab your popcorn, and lose yourself in some of the most underrated Indian movies available to watch on the OTT platforms.

Here are some of the most underrated Indian movies that you must watch on OTT.

Love Sonia

This movie’s storyline centres on Sonia, who embarks on a journey to rescue her sister upon discovering that her financially burdened father has sold her sibling. However, as Sonia becomes ensnared in the world of human trafficking, her life takes an unforeseen and dramatic turn. Directed by Tabrez Noorani, the film features outstanding performances by Mrunal Thakur and Rajkummar Rao.

OTT platform- Disney Plus Hotstar

Karwaan

The plot of this film revolves around Avinash and his friend Shaukat, who decide to journey to Kochi to resolve a certain matter. However, due to a twist of fate, they find themselves accompanied by a teenager on their trip. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, this light-hearted and cleverly written movie features stellar performances by Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Once Again

Directed by Kanwal Sethi and starring Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi, this Indian romance film tells the story of a widowed restaurant owner and a lonely movie actor who decide to meet in person after a chance phone conversation blossoms into daily conversations.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jagga Jasoos

Join Jagga, a gifted young detective in his quest to find his missing father, aided by a female companion from the media department. Directed by Anurag Basu, this film stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.

OTT platform: Netflix

Guzaarish

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film revolves around a magician who becomes paralysed in an accident and seeks legal permission to end his life, sparking controversy. The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shernaz Patel, and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Qarib Qarib Singlle

In this film, Yogi and Jaya, who possess entirely contrasting personalities and worldviews, initially connect through an online dating app. However, when they embark on a journey to Rishikesh, their encounter evolves into something much deeper. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the movie stars Irrfan Khan and newcomer Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Saawariya

In this enchanting film, two souls journey to a quaint village, one in pursuit of romance and the other seeking a vacation. They find themselves staying in a tower and sharing some of the most surreal and dream-like days of their lives. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this movie is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short novel, White Nights. It also marks the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

OTT platform: YouTube

