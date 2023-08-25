The Directorate of Film Festivals announced the 69th National Film Awards and there were many expected ones in the list of award-winning movies and a few unexpected ones too. For the first time in the 69-year history of the awards, a Telugu actor won the award under the Best Actor category, adding fuel to the fire Tollywood set across the nation with films like RRR and Pushpa. If you are wondering what makes these films special and sets them apart from the numerous movies released every year, you definitely have to give them a try. We have curated the list of National Award-winning movies for you to have a quality watch on OTT this weekend.

Here are the National Award-winning movies and where to watch them on OTT.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a movie that will stay in millions of hearts, not just for the performances but for Nambi Narayanan’s inspirational story. The film is a tribute to the genius ISRO scientist and a hard-hitting reminder to honour the innumerable unsung heroes. R Madhavan, who directed this movie and played the titular role, received heaps of praise for his spectacular performance. Rocketry won the National Award for Best Feature Film, and we feel it totally deserves all the love and applause.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Uppena

Directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena revolves around a young pair of lovers facing the challenges posed by casteism and other prejudices in society. Fetching praise from audiences and critics alike, the film went on to strike gold at the box office, raking in massive collections. The film also struck a chord with its music, which was composed by ace music director Devi Sri Prasad. Uppena, starring Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, bagged the Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 69th National Film Awards.

OTT platform: Netflix

Chhello Show

Chhello Show or The Last Film Show is a Gujarati coming-of-age drama film directed by Pan Nalin. This critically acclaimed movie was also announced as India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars. Set in Chalala, a village in Saurashtra, the plot follows a 9-year-old boy who develops an immeasurable love for filmmaking after spending an entire summer watching movies from a projection booth. The movie features Bhavin Rabari in the main role and Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and others in supporting roles. The movie won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Home

A father who tries to get in touch with his tech-savvy sons figures out the damaging effects of technology. The movie stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Naslen K. Gafoor, Deepa Thomas and others. Home is directed by Rojin Thomas and was highly applauded for the relatable storyline, the touching performances, and the simple screenplay. Home was adjudged the Best Malayalam Film at the National Film Awards.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Kadaisi Vivasayi, which translates to ‘The Last Farmer’, is a Tamil film directed by M Manikandan. The movie is about an 80-year-old farmer, who is the last farmer to hold on to his land, while the remaining farmers in his village sell their lands. This movie stars Nallandi as the farmer, while Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu play supporting roles. Kadaisi Vivasayi won the National Award for Best Tamil Film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

777 Charlie

It is safe to say that 2022 was a game-changing year for the Kannada Film Industry, aka Sandalwood, and will go down as one of the most memorable ones for its fans. Rakshit Shetty, one of the most prominent Kannada actors, starred in the masterpiece directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie. The story of how a pet dog brings a glimmer of hope into the life of an alcoholic orphan left the viewers teary-eyed. 777 Charlie was also a box-office bonanza, collecting manifold its budget. It was adjudged the Best Kannada Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

OTT platform: Voot

Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is a Hindi movie based on the life story of the Indian freedom fighter, Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal portrays the role of Sardar Udham. This sensational flick bagged five awards under the Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Cinematography, Best Audiography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design categories.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these National Award-winning movies you are watching on OTT this weekend.