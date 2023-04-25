A woman died on the spot in a tragic road accident this morning on the National Highway at Kambalakonda in Visakhapatnam. According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a lorry. Following the information, the Visakhapatnam Police reached the road accident spot and shifted the body to KGH. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. A further investigation is on its course.

Struck dead by lightning

In another incident in Vizianagaram on Monday, a youth was struck dead by lightning while he, along with others, was playing cricket on the ground. The youth was identified as Israil of the Gajularega area of the fort town. Two others- Akhil and Suresh- sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were admitted to a hospital. According to the locals, Israil passed the written examination held for the recruitment of constable and SI posts. His parents were daily wage earners.

