Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, officially authorised the Visakhapatnam Bhogapuram six-lane highway project, at the Global Investors Summit 2023. The project will help in the development of a multi-logistics park in the region.

Following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s representation for the project, the Union Minister officially approved the project. He asked the state government to authorise the necessary land for the Visakhapatnam Bhogapuram six-lane highway project. Addressing the reputed delegates, he stated that Andhra Pradesh is one the most prominent states in the country, which will boost the prime minister’s goal to make India a five trillion dollar economy.

Speaking about Andhra’s long coastline, the minister asserted that a four-lane highway will be constructed to connect all the major and minor ports in the state. Further, get remarked that the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridors passing through the state play a key role in this project. Gadkari pointed out the importance of the Visakhapatnam-Raipur expressway corridor in cutting down the travel time by over five hours. He expressed that this highway is a catalyst for effective good transportation between Visakhapatnam and Chattisgarh.

The minister has vowed to bring down the cost of logistics by 16 per cent in India in the next five years. He also stated that electric highways were in the making and are also concentrating on the development of greenfield expressways. Minister Gadkari stated that they are key for industrial development, and added that five greenfield expressways are being developed at the cost of 30,000 crores.

Apart from the Visakhapatnam Bhogapuram six-lane highway project, the Andhra Pradesh Government signed tourism projects worth 21,500 crores at GIS.

