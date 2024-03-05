“I will win the elections, and take an oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again in Vizag itself”, announced current State Chief Minister (CM), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 5 March. Addressing the participants of the ‘Vision Visakha’ conference, CM Jagan made it clear that the shifting governance would relocate to Vizag in the next term. He would overcome all hurdles, swear in his oath, and rule Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam following the elections. Stating that Visakhapatnam has all the required infrastructure, he vowed to develop it as a world-class city within the next 10 years.

“We want to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, as Amaravati needs over 15 lakh crore for its development. The State is not in a position to spend such a big amount. However, Amaravati will continue as the legislative capital of the State”, observed the Chief Minister.

Pointing out that the State lost Hyderabad after the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation, the Chief Minister said its impact was quite visible: “Visakhapatnam, with all its potential, can be developed to be on par with Hyderabad.” However, in a dig at the opposition parties, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that they were creating hurdles, and stalling the development of Visakhapatnam.

The current CM also pointed out the various ways in which the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has been useful to the people. “While implementing several welfare schemes, the government has been transferring cash directly to the account of beneficiaries”, he exemplified. He further stated that agriculture was being accorded priority in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the number of unemployed youth has come down as well, he added, with over 30 lakh jobs being created in the State.

Over 2,000 entrepreneurs from different fields attended the Vision Visakha conference at Radisson Blu earlier today, where CM Jagan made the speech about shifting power to Vizag as the executive capital.

Previously, he was given a rousing reception when he arrived at the airport. Ministers, MLAs, YSRCP officials, and others welcomed him. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for development works to be taken up with Rs 1,500 crore.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.