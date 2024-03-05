Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to visit Vizag today, aiming to promote the city’s growth through his participation in the ‘Development Dialogue – Unveiling of Vision Visakha’ programme. The event, taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, from 11 am to 12:20 am, will host around 2,000 delegates from industries, tourism, hospitals, hotels, and infrastructure sectors.

State Industries and IT Minister, Gudivada Amarnath, revealed that the Chief Minister will dedicate about one-and-a-half hours to this event, emphasizing the significance of Visakhapatnam and the government’s commitment to its development. During the programme, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the ‘Vision Visakha’ document, and discuss decisions and actions taken after the Global Investors’ Summit held last year.

Key Projects and Initiatives

In addition to this, CM Jagan will unveil projects amounting to ₹1,500 crore exclusively designated for Visakhapatnam. Notably, he will also lay the foundation stones for several pivotal developments, including the new main office of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at Mudasarlova (₹100 crore), Turtle Beach (₹10 crore), and the expansion of the road from Venkojipalem to Marriott Hotel via Seethammadhara.

Additionally, he will inaugurate projects developed under the new ‘Bhavita’ programme, collectively valued at ₹100 crore. The inauguration will take place at the Vizag Convention Centre, PM Palem, from 12:45 pm to 1:50 pm today. This programme is focused on transforming Andhra Pradesh’s skilling landscape for youth employment. Moreover, strategic partnerships with companies will be explored to foster greater collaboration between industries and educational institutions.

Additionally, on 7 March, the Chief Minister will visit the Anakapalli district to participate in the release of the fourth tranche of the “Cheyutha” welfare scheme.

During his visit, CM Jagan aims to develop Vizag as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. He will share his vision and plans for the city’s progress as he launches the Vision Visakha programme.

