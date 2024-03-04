The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), is all set to announce the launch of ‘The Cascading Skills Paradigm – Bhavita’, a new skill development programme. AP Chief Minister (CM), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to unveil the programme on 5 March 2024, at the Vizag Convention Centre, marking this initiative as a pivotal moment in the State’s dedication to enhance skill development.

The ‘Skill Cascading Paradigm’, will introduce the establishment of 192 skill centres and 26 skill colleges strategically located around the State. These hubs and colleges will act as centres of excellence. They will offer industry-relevant training and encourage collaboration between educational institutions and industry partners.

“‘The Cascading Skills Paradigm – Bhavitha’ programme is a bold move towards solving our State’s skill development concerns. Through creative approaches and joint efforts, we want to produce a trained workforce capable of addressing the changing needs of the employment market.”, said the Minister for Skills Development and Training, Buggana Rajendranath.

This initiative will be multi-tiered, engaging Government ministries, educational institutions, industrial partners, and community organizations. The aim is to offer equal access to skill development opportunities for all the youth of AP. It will also focus on high-unemployment and underemployment districts.

Bhavita will redefine skill acquisition my incorporating personalized learning paths, immersive virtual reality simulations, and collaborative projects.

In an official press release, CM Jahan Mohan Reddy stated, “‘The Cascading Skills Paradigm – Bhavita’ project exemplifies our commitment to supporting inclusive growth and economic success in Andhra Pradesh. By prioritizing skill development and industry partnership, we are setting the road for a better future for our workforce and communities. Surpassing established requirements has become the norm, indicating the State’s proficiency in converting talents into meaningful employment.”

The initiative’s objective is to provide industry-aligned skills long-term job prospects to Andhra Pradesh’s workforce. The State Government aspires to provide persons with the skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive labour market through strategic partnerships and creative programmes.

