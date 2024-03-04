Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Vizag on 5 March 2024 (tomorrow), for a series of significant engagements aimed at the city’s growth and development. Here’s what his schedule for the visit looks like:

Key Events on CM Jagan’s Itinerary

The CM will start off his visit with interactions with the local public representatives at the Helipad in IT Hill number 3, Madhurawada, between 10:45 am and 10:50 am.

Chief guest appearance at the ‘Vision Visakha’ Program

Following this, he will be the chief guest in the ‘Development Dialogue – Unveiling of Vision Visakha’ program at Radisson Blu Resorts, from 11 am to 12:30 am.

Vision Visakha is centered around the government’s vision for the future of Visakhapatnam, and all the steps and initiatives involved to achieve it. The CM will engage with prominent industrialists, business leaders, and around 2,000 people from various sectors, including industries, IT, real estate, education, healthcare, logistics, and tourism.

Inauguration of ‘The Cascading Skills Paradigm – Bhavita’

As a part of his visit, CM Jagan will also inaugurate ‘The Cascading Skills Paradigm – Bhavita’ – a program focused on youth employment – at the Vizag Convention Centre, PM Palem, from 12:45 pm to 1:50 pm.

The Bhavita initiative will be transformative to Andhra Pradesh’s skilling landscape, by equipping the workforce with necessary skills to succeed in today’s job market. This is to be done by modernizing and revamping the existing skill development institutions. Course curricula will also be updated to align with industry requirements and foster practical skills. Additionally, strategic partnerships will also be explored with companies to enhance industry-institution collaboration.

The Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training Department), S Suresh Kumar, said that 152 MoUs have been signed for the same.

Finally, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate the modernization of polytechnics and industrial training institutes across the state. These efforts will drive collaboration and propel the skilling agenda forward. The CM’s last visit to Vizag was on 27 January, when he launched his election campaign.

