Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam on 27 January ahead of the upcoming state elections. He is expected to launch his election campaign in Bheemili on 27 January at a large public gathering. The party officials are looking forward to formally launching their campaign by making this a huge event. YSRCP party members will be visiting Vizag to make the necessary arrangements for the gathering.

Other MLCs and MLAs are also expected to arrive in town to supervise the operations in the city. A lot of commotion has been happening at the party, with four corporators being suspended and other members leaving the party. During his visit to Vizag, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to meet with the YSRCP activists, public representatives, and other household heads in the locality. Arrangements have been undergoing since the last 3 days for the CM’s visit.

YV Subbareddy and Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana along with the CM program coordinator will be in attendance. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reaching Visakhapatnam at 3 PM on Saturday and will be visiting the open gathering organized at Sangivalsa in Bheemili Constituency. The public meeting is expected to go on until 5 PM, after which the CM will be leaving for the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.