Conquering that final mile of the trek, reaching the summit, and finally getting awesome photographs for your memories – want to get away from the bustling chaos of life? The therapeutic effect you get as you walk through the forest and take in the beauty of the exquisite flora and fauna is gratifying. Some of the best trekking destinations in Andhra Pradesh reward you with a breathtaking landscape or a sparkling waterfall at the end of the trail.

Here are some of the best trekking destinations in Andhra Pradesh you could visit.

Gandikota Fort

Gandikota Fort is a historical village on the bank of River Penna, 80 km from Kadapa District. Known as the Grand Canyon of India, Gandikota has a spectacular view of the fort ruins and caves gorged by the waters of Penna. One can explore the vast stretch of the rocky terrain and indulge in adventure activities like rock climbing, trekking, kayaking, and rappelling.

Ideal time to visit: February to September

Timings: 8 AM to 6 PM

Talakona Waterfalls

Talakona Waterfalls is the highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh, with a height of 270 feet. It is located within Sri Venkateswara National Park, 58 km from Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh. Several trekking trails in the dense forest lead up to the top of the hill, and one can admire the waterfall as it tumbles down the rocks.

Ideal time to visit: November to January

Timings: 6 AM to 7:30 PM

Horsley Hills

Located 14 km from Mandanapalle Town, Chittoor District, Horsley Hills, or Yenugulla Mallamma Konda, is a series of hills. They reach a height of 4,312 metres and offer a picturesque view of the landscape below. Due to the vegetation, such as eucalyptus and banyan trees, the area has a cool climate and is home to fauna like Sambar Deer, Sloth Bear, and Wild Boar. One can also visit Gali Bandalu, Horsley Hill Zoo, and Gangotri Lake and take part in activities like shooting, wall climbing, water walking, and rappelling.

Ideal time to visit: December to March

TImings: 9 AM to 5:30 PM

Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary

Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary is located 15 km from Tirupati and spreads across Tirumala Hills. It is an abode to a wide range of fauna and flora. The trekking trails are numerous and run to spots like Tumburu Theeratham, Vageti Kona Falls, Mamanduru-Tirumala and more. The trek from Talakona to Papansam is about 30 km, and it is the most trodden trail.

Ideal time to visit: June to March

Timings: 9 AM to 5 PM

Nagalapuram Waterfalls

Nagalapuram Waterfalls is located 90 km from Chittoor town, Andhra Pradesh. One can get a view of the Eastern Ghats and also admire the aesthetic rock formations. The first, second, and third waterfalls are half an hour, one hour, and two hours from the trailhead respectively.

Ideal time to visit: November to March

Timings: 8 AM to 3 PM

Ubbalamadugu Waterfalls

Also known as Tada Waterfalls, Ubbalamadugu Waterfalls is located near the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. The cascading waterfall pounding against the rocks is a visual ecstasy. The trail to the falls is embraced by dense forest and has water pools along the way. It is becoming a well-known tourist spot for many.

Ideal time to visit: October to February

Timings: 4 AM to 8 PM.

