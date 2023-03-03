Andhra Pradesh has witnessed countless historical moments over the years. It is one of the most culturally rich states in South India. Considering the rulers transcending across different empires, these lands have significant structures, that stand as a testimony of the celebrated past. Andhra Pradesh is home to a bunch of historical forts that allow us to get a glimpse of the past through the exquisite architecture and the stories behind it. If you’re a history buff, then exploring these ancient monuments will surely excite you!

Here are 6 historical forts in Andhra Pradesh.

Vizianagaram Fort

Vijaya Rama Raju, the Maharaja of Vizianagaram, laid the foundation of this fort in 1713 A.D. The square-shaped fort has two main entrances, which were built in the Rajasthani style of architecture. The eastern gate, Nagar Khanna, was a drum tower once used to announce royal decrees and the arrival of royal guests. The western gate, with a pavilion on top, had access to the royal tombs. The Moti Mahal was built by King Vijayarama Raju III and has two marble statues at the entrance. The fort was previously surrounded by a moat which is now converted into a park.

Location: Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: 10 AM to 6 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Gooty Fort

The Gooty Fort has witnessed different rulers and empires over the centuries. Also known as Ravadurg, this fort dates back to the Chalukya Dynasty. The fort resembles the shape of a shell and comprises 15 smaller forts. It was initially under the control of the Vijayanagara Empire until they were overtaken by the Qutb Shahi Dynasty, hence having a blend of Hindu-Islamic architecture. The fort is spread across a series of hills with wells on top, including several temples within the fort and a Dargah as well.

Location: Gooty, Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: 9 AM to 6 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Konda Reddy Fort

Located in Kurnool city, Konda Reddy Fort establishes historic significance in this town. This unique monument houses a secret underground tunnel that leads to Gadwal, located 52 km away from the fort. The tunnel passes under the Tungabhadra River, making it a remarkable feat of Vijayanagar architecture. The fort has several gateways, and bastions, and has three levels used as watch towers during the 17th and 18th centuries. Pedda Yellamma and Chinna Yellamma are the two ancient temples accommodated within the fort.

Location: Old Bus Stand Area, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: 9 AM to 6 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Chandragiri Fort

Built in the 11th century by the Yadava rulers, Chandragiri Fort accommodates eight temples, a Raja Mahal, a Rani Mahal, and other significant ruins. The monument is situated on the banks Swarnamukhi River and resembles Mughal-style architecture even if it was built during the Vijayanagar empire. The citadel is divided into two parts – the Lower and Upper Fort. The Upper Fort is located on top of a hill, hence giving a majestic view of the ramparts, watch towers, and the surrounding terrain.

Location: Chandragiri, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: 9 AM to 5:30 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Gandikota Fort

Known as the Grand Canyon of India, Gandikota Fort is bound by the waters of River Penna. The spectacular gorges cut through the Erramalla Hills making it a popular tourist attraction. The fort’s entrance and the Ranganatha Swamy Temple are the major architectural attractions. One can also hike up to the Penna Gorge Viewpoint or camp down on the banks of River Penna, to take part in various adventure activities.

Location: 15 km from Jammalamadugu, Kadapa District, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

Kondapalli Fort

Spread over an area of 18 sq.km, Kondapalli Fort is among the best attractions in Vijayawada. The fort has a three-storied rock tower and two main entrances, the Dargah Darwaza and the Golconda Darwaza. The Tanisha Mahal located on a crest between two hills attracts most tourists. Gajasala, Queen’s Palace, Virupaksha Temple, a reservoir, and a dining hall can be found within the premises of the fort. It is believed that Britishers once used this fort to train soldiers, during colonial rule.

Location: Ghat Road, Kondapalli, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: 8 AM to 5 PM (Sunday to Saturday)

