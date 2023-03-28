Summer is a great time for adventurous escapades to discover the many wonderful things that exist in the world around us. Time spent exploring nature and wildlife is never wasted as these experiences leave us enriched. There are many places across the world and even within our country to visit for these experiences. Our state of Andhra Pradesh has many such wonderful places where one can enjoy the peak of nature and wildlife. Some of these destinations have pleasant weather throughout the year, making them great for a summer vacation.

Here are the must-visit places to experience the nature and wildlife Andhra Pradesh has to boast, while beating the summer heat.

Horsley Hills

In contrast to its warmer surroundings, Horsley Hills offers a cool and pleasant climate to its visitors. These factors drew WD Horsley, a British collector during the 1870s, to build his home there. There is an Environmental Centre built around Horsley’s forest rest house and a zoo near the entrance with animals such as deer, peacocks, rabbits and crocodiles. There is also a viewpoint behind the Governor’s Bungalow where you can view fabulous sunsets.

Etipotala Waterfalls

With water falling from a height of 70 feet from different streams, and short greenery scattered around the falls and streams, these falls are breathtakingly beautiful. The pool where the falls converge is also a breeding pool for crocodiles. There is a strategic viewpoint on an adjacent hillock where you can witness this scene in its entirety.

Anantagiri Hills

Located very close to the Araku Valley, this coffee paradise is also home to several waterfalls. This hill station is not as crowded as other places where you can experience the nature and wildlife of Andhra Pradesh. Being less than 100 km away from Vizag, Anantagiri is a good option for those who like secluded places and desire good weather.

Tyda

Tyda is a small village that is great for those that want to prefer lesser-known eco-tourism locations. This village is located near Anantagiri and has an abundance of wildlife and lush greenery surrounding it. With an elevation of over 2,000 feet above sea level, one can expect a pleasant climate which makes Tyda a great summer getaway.

Lambasingi

Known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, this hill station is most famous for its cloud-filled mornings. It is also a good choice for a camping trip with friends. This destination is the perfect relaxing getaway as summer approaches. Lambasingi is not only known for its great weather but also its diverse birdlife, making it one of the best places to visit to beat the summer heat in Andhra Pradesh.

