With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s time to start planning your romantic holiday. If you’re looking to get away from it all and just relax with your partner, Hyderabad has some great options. From luxury resorts in the Hyderabad city centre to scenic locations on the outskirts, there are a number of places where you can enjoy a relaxing holiday with your loved one. Check out these romantic getaways in Hyderabad for a Valentine’s Day holiday with your loved one.

Here is a list of romantic getaways in Hyderabad to visit this Valentine’s Day

#1 Pocharam Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary

Sprawling over 130 square km, this dam and wildlife sanctuary is a good option from Hyderabad for a romantic getaway. Located 120 km from Hyderabad, take your loved one on a long drive on the weekend and spend some alone time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This romantic getaway is surrounded by lush greenery where you can enjoy bird watching, boating, safari and much more.

#2 Bidar

This fort town located 150 km from Hyderabad on the borders of Karnataka is yet another quick getaway over the weekend for history buffs. The serene and unconventional destination is the perfect choice for a refreshing getaway with your partner and exploring the historic era and its mind-boggling stories.

#3 Horsley Hills

Considered one of the most romantic getaways from Hyderabad, the lush green Horsley Hills could be your one-day romantic getaway from the bustling city of Hyderabad. Popular hill resorts, thick jungles, and misty sunsets are just a few things among many other attractive activities for couples here. Take the adventurous route this year and go trekking, hiking, rappelling and much more.

#4 Mrugavani Resort and Spa

If you are looking for a quick relaxing getaway within the city limits, check out the Mrugavani Resort and Spa in Gachibowli. This eco-tourism project flourishes with abundant greenery that will give you a feeling of a hillside getaway. You can choose to stay in wooden treehouses, tents or relaxed rooms and enjoy some relaxing spa sessions with your loved one. Enjoy great food and drinks in their poolside eatery.

#5 Golkonda Resort and Spa

One of the best resorts within Hyderabad city, this luxurious getaway, is a great choice to impress your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Located in the touristic spot of Gandipet, the resort promises a relaxing holiday with views of the Osman Sagar and, lush greenery, enchanting flora and much more. Spend a day off here and enjoy soul-soothing food and relax your body in their luxurious spa.

