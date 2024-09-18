A prime opportunity for travel in 2024 is just around the corner—a 9-day long weekend from September 28 to October 6. With weekends on September 28-29 and October 5-6, plus Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, all it takes is a few strategic leave days on September 30, October 1, 3, and 4 to enjoy an extended break. It’s the perfect time for a getaway. If you’re living in Visakhapatnam, here are 5 offbeat places you can visit during this long weekend:

1. Maredumilli

Why you should visit: Maredumilli is the perfect retreat for a refreshing escape. Set amidst mountains, this village boasts crystal-clear streams and cascading waterfalls that offer a serene experience. The lush greenery of towering eucalyptus, palm trees, and bamboo groves enhances the village’s tranquil charm. If not for the scenery, you must visit to get a taste of the Maredmulli Bamboo Chicken.

Things to see nearby: Jalatarangini Waterfalls, Swarnadhara and Rampa waterfalls. Karthikavanam and the Vali Sugriva Medicinal Plants Conservation Area, Manyam Viewpoint, Amruthadhara Falls, Jungle Star, Madanikunj-Vihara Sthal.

Distance: Approximately 228 km from Vizag



2. Yaganti

Why you should visit: History and culture exist at every corner you turn in Yaganti. Located in Kirnool, the town is home to ancient temples and monuments, which are surrounded by rocky hills and greenery. The most famous part is the Yaganti Temple, where the “Growing Nandi” rests.

Things to see nearby: Yaganti Temple, Agastya Cave, Venkateswara Cave, Tulasi Kota Temple

Distance: Approximately 709.6 km from Vizag

3. Horsley Hills

Why you should visit: Tucked away near Tirupati in Chittoor District, Horsley Hills is a hidden treasure. Famous for its mesmerizing sunrise and sunset views, this lush valley of rolling hills is named after British collector WD Horsley, who built his home here in 1870. It offers a cool oasis amidst the hot and dry surroundings. It is worth taking a trip down here during this long weekend between September and October.

Things to see nearby: Chennakesava Temple, Horsley Hills Zoo, Whisper Wind View Point, Gaali Bandalu, Kalyani, Gangotri Lake, Mallamma Temple

Distance: Approximately 842 km from Vizag

4. Gandikota

Why you should visit: Known as the “Grand Canyon of Andhra Pradesh”, Gandikota sits along the Penna River, where rugged gorges and striking rock formations dominate the scenery. The Erramala Hills, carved by the river, are home to ancient temples like the Madhavaraya and Raghunathaswamy, blending history with nature in this hidden gem.

Things to see nearby: Pennar River Gorge Viewpoint, Madhavaraya Temple, Raghunathaswamy Temple, Mylavaram Dam, Jamia Masjid, Gandikot Fort

Distance: Approximately 748 km from Vizag

5. Talakona

Why you should visit: An enchanting mix of spirituality and serenity, Talakona has a variety of temples, but the real attraction is the Talakona Waterfalls, considered to be the highest waterfalls in Andhra Pradesh at an elevation of 270 feet. The waters here are believed to be infused with medicinal herbs, known for their healing properties. In 1990, Talakona was designated a Bio-Sphere Reserve due to its rich diversity of plant species. The Tirupati and Tirumala hills are nearby, so you can make a trip down there to keep the spirituality going.

Things to see nearby: Siddeshwara Swamy Temple, Sri Venkateswara National Park, Sila Thoranam, visit Tirupati and Tirumala

Distance: Approximately 814 km from Vizag

5. Nagarjunakonda

Why you should visit: Also called “The Island Of The Lost City,” Nagarjunakonda, located in Guntur, is steeped in Buddhist history. One of the most offbeat places to visit near Visakhapatnam, this destination was one of the richest Buddhist Learning Centres in the 1st and 2nd centuries BC. A six-year-long excavation had to be made to retrieve the relics of the Buddhist period, which are now on display.

Things to see nearby: Nagarjunakonda Museum, Nagarjunakonda Cavesm Ethipothala Waterfalls, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Wildlife Sanctuary

Distance: Approximately 441 km from Vizag

Long holidays like this don’t come often, and the upcoming 9-day weekend from September to October 2024 is your perfect chance to plan a trip. So, which of these offbeat places near Visakhapatnam are you going to visit? Drop a comment and let us know!

