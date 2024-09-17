If you haven’t marked your calendar yet, this is your sign. One of the most travel-friendly weekends of 2024 – a perfect 9-day long holiday – is just around the corner, from September 28 to October 6, 2024. With weekends falling on September 28-29 and October 5-6, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, all you need to do is take leave on September 30, October 1, 3, and 4 to enjoy an extended vacation. With the refreshing monsoon chill setting in, this is an ideal time for a getaway. We’ve rounded up five of the most beautiful places to visit in South India during this September-October cusp that are perfect for this ultra-long break.

Charming places to visit in South India

1. Valparai

Situated in Tamil Nadu, this lovely hill station is located 1,059m above sea level. With gushing waterfalls, verdant tea plantations, and lively forests, it makes for a peaceful getaway.

What to do: Monkey Falls, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Karumalai Balaji Temple, Nallamudi Sunrise Viewpoint, Chinna Kallar Waterfalls, Birla Waterfalls, Aliyar Dam

Key connecting cities: Coimbatore, Kochi, Madurai

2. Chikkamagaluru

This charming city is located amidst Karnataka’s Western Ghats, and it is worth a visit though not well-known. With sprawling coffee plantations, pristine waterfalls, trekking trails, and more, this spot has much to offer as a vacation destination.

What to do: Ballalarayana Durga Trek, Belavadi Veeranarayana Temple, Hebbe Waterfalls, Mullayanagari Peak, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary

Key connecting cities: Bangalore

3. Varkala

This city in Kerala sits almost entirely atop a cliffside, and it looks out onto the Arabian Sea (as opposed to the Bay of Bengal, offering an interesting experience). A milder version of Goa, this beach town offers its own action, with bustling hotels and clubs. However, you can also find its laid-back side in its secret beaches, ayurvedic massage centres, and spice plantations.

Of all the long weekends of 2024, this one in October presents a perfect chance to plan a trip to this lovely place.

What to do: Papanasham Beach, Kappil Beach Trail, Ponnumthuruttu Island, Anjengo Lake, Varkala Lighthouse, Jagannathswamy Temple, Kayaking

Key connecting cities: Thiruvananthapuram, Trivandrum, Kochi, Kollam

4. Meghamalai

Meghamalai, literally translating to ‘hill in the clouds’ is a paradise in the sky – could anything be more magical? At an altitude of 1,500 m, the hill station boasts natural beauty, rich with tea estates, green hilltops, trekking routes, and of course, stunning views.

What to do: Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary, Highwavy Dam, Megamalai Viewpoint, Manalar Dam, Suruli Falls, Iravangalar Dam, Maharaja Mettu

Key connecting cities: Madurai, Theni, Chinnamanur

5. Coonoor

A sister-town of the beloved Ooty, Coonoor in Tamil Nadu is beautifully spread out in the Nilgiri Hills. With quirky trails, sweeping tea plantations, valleys, and more, the hill station is beyond relaxing – it’s happiness.

What to do: Droog Fort, Dolphin’s Nose View Point, Law’s Falls, All Saints Church, St George’s Church, Ketti Valley, Rallia Dam

Key connecting cities: Kochi, Coimbatore and Bangalore

Don’t miss out on the trip of a lifetime! Long weekends like this are rare, and this 9-day holiday coming up between September and October 2024 is your chance to take your life by the reigns and turn it into an adventure. Which of these must-visit places in South India are you putting on your travel bucket list this October? Comment below and let us know!

Disclaimer: As it has been a rocky monsoon for India in 2024, make sure to check the weather conditions and plan your travel accordingly.

