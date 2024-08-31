It’s a glorious journey of 50 years in the glamorous world winning the hearts of many movie lovers. In the travel, he has crossed several milestones and won a crop of awards. Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly called by his fans as Balayya, has completed 50 years of his film career, and the Telugu cinema industry will be honouring the ‘Natasimham’ to mark the golden jubilee celebrations at Novotel in Hyderabad on 1 September.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to grace the occasion to be attended by a galaxy of stars including actor Chiranjeevi. Being a son of the legendary actor NT Rama Rao, Balakrishna made his appearance on the silver screen as a child artiste in the movie Thathamma Kala which was released in 1974 when he was 14.

Born on 10 June, 1960, the actor, known for his powerful punch dialogues, made his debut as a hero with Sahasame Jeevitham in 1984. Released in the same year, Mangammagari Manavadu, a social drama, had become a big hit bringing laurels to the hero. To commemorate the legend, Telugu film industry is honouring Nandamuri Balakrishna with Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Films like Sitharama Kalyanam, Muddula Krishnayya, Anasuyammagari Alludu, Muvvagopaludu, Muddula Mavayya, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Aditya 369 had consolidated his position in the competitive Tinsel town and he never looked back.

However, the films with faction background like Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu and Lakshmi Narasimha, setting a trend in the industry, had taken his career to dizzy heights. His sterling performance in Akhanda, which was released in 2021, made the movie a roaring blockbuster.

Winner of the prestigious Nandi thrice for his outstanding show in Samarasimha Reddy, Simha and Legend, Balakrishna won several awards from different organisations.

Donning different roles in as many as 108 films so far, the 64-year-old star is still shining and going strong competing with young heroes. Now, a rare honour awaits the ‘Legend’ for his contribution to the Telugu cinema. Telugu cinema industry planned golden jubilee celebrations

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu