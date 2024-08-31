Heavy rains in Vijayawada have led to significant disruptions, triggering a landslide, and widespread flooding across several areas in the city. Early this morning, a devastating landslide occurred at Moghalrajpuram, Sunnabatti Centre, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals, while five others were hospitalised. One person, identified as M Meghana (24), was pronounced dead at the scene of the landslide in Vijayawada.

The incident took place around 7:15 am, when residents were still asleep. Heavy rocks, from a nearby hill, crashed into the houses in Moghalrajpuram, causing severe damage. Police and revenue officials evacuated nearby residents by 9:00 am, but rescue operations were hampered by continued heavy rainfall. The affected houses were located dangerously close to the hills, making them vulnerable to such accidents. One building was destroyed by the falling rocks. Nine people were residing in the two houses affected by the landslide.

Rescue efforts have been challenging due to the size of the rocks and the ongoing heavy rains. Officials fear that more people may still be trapped under the debris. Vijayawada East zone MLA Gadde Rama Mohan visited the site for the inspection.

On the other hand, flooding has also caused significant disruptions throughout the city. Water levels have risen to knee height in some areas, leading to traffic jams. The Vijayawada RTC bus stop, and surrounding areas, are completely submerged. Major highways and state roads, including the Benz Circle Flyover, have been inundated, making travel difficult. Vehicles coming from Hyderabad and Chennai are stuck at the Ramavarapadu Ring Road due to heavy traffic congestion. At the same time, waterlogging has also affected the major national highways including the Kondapalli-Chhattisgarh National Highway.

