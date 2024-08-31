Ready for something new to watch? This week, OTT releases offer a mix of exciting shows and movies for everyone. Whether you’re into drama, action, or comedy, here’s a quick look at what’s new on your favourite platforms. Get your watchlist ready!

1. Adam Sandler: Love You

Adam Sandler: Love You is a fresh comedy special that marks the veteran comedian’s return to the stage with his signature unpredictably chaotic comedy. Directed by Josh Safdie, the special showcases Sandler at his most authentic, mixing original songs and spontaneous jokes while connecting to the audience. Dive into a hilarious journey with him.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Only Murders in Building Season 4:

The fourth season of Only Murders in Building is here, after ending on a shocking note in the third season. Charles’s stunt double and confidante, Sazz Pataki, is brutally murdered in the last season. Now, our beloved trio finds itself entangled in a new twisted mystery. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the first episode of this season has already been aired.

OTT platform: Disney+hotstar

3. Untamed Royals:

A group of privileged youth get away with crimes due to their high social status. Their luxurious lifestyle hides the dark truth about the suffering of the most vulnerable people. starring Juan Pablo Fuentes, Fernando Cattori, and Alfonso Herrera, Untamed is a gripping Mexican crime drama by Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz.

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Chastity High:

Ichica Arisawa is a bright cheerful student who secretly helps her peers cover their love entanglements, because the school that they study in has a strict “no romance” policy. But things go awry when she partners up with a troublemaking guy Ryogo Maki. Starring Ai Mikami, Ryubi Miyase and Yuuki Luna Chastity High is a Japanese drama that promises a mysterious thrilling experience.

OTT platform: Netflix

5. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2:

As the Dark Lord returns, the new season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, promises darker secrets as Sauron aims to regain his power. The series stars Mofydd Clark, Ismael Crus Cordova, and Charlie Vickers and others. It is an adventurous action drama available worldwide in different languages.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Munjya:

A young man visits his native village in Konkan, and there he comes across a vengeful spirit, Munjya, who wants to marry his childhood friend. Now, he needs to fight with this spirit to protect both himself and his love.

With a blend of Indian mythology and folklore, Munjya is a horror comedy by Maddock Films. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is on the list of most anticipated OTT releases this week.

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

7. Polite Society:

Rai Khan, a martial artist, believes that she is the only one who can save her older sister Lena from her unwanted marriage. After getting help from her friends, Ria attempts a bold wedding heist in the name of freedom and sisterhood.

Starring Ritu Arya and Priya Kansara as sisters, this film embodies the theme of sisterhood, disappointed parents, and a provides a thrill to the viewers.

OTT platform: Netflix

8. Murshid:

Murshid Pathan (Kay Kay Menon), is a retired don who is dragged back into the criminal world when his son becomes entangled in a deadly conspiracy. As his allies turn against him, can he fight his enemies to protect his family?

OTT platform: ZEE5

9. The Deliverance:

Ebony Jackson, is a struggling mother who moves to a new home with her family for a fresh start. However, strange disturbing things start occurring at their new place, tearing them apart. Child Protective Services suspect that Ebony is the one behind all these incidents. With everyone doubting her, Ebony tries to fight against a malevolent demonic force.

OTT platform: Netflix

Enjoy your week with this exciting list of upcoming OTT releases, and let us know which of these is your favourite!

