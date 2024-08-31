Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including North Coastal Andhra districts, for the next 24 hours, according to the cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam. The prevailing low-pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened, and it is likely to turn into a cyclone. Under its influence, heavy rains are likely in the State, including in Visakhapatnam.

In Visakhapatnam, people have been experiencing continuous rain for the past couple of days. A maximum of 27.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Seethammadhara area in the City between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. on 30 August, throwing life out of gear.

Rainwater was seen overflowing on roads in several parts of the city like Gnanapuram, Akkayyapalem, Railway New Colony, KRM Colony and the RTC complex area causing inconvenience to motorists.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools in the district on 31 August.

In light of the heavy rains, the Visakhapatnam district administration has initiated measures to shift the people in low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while reviewing the situation, told officials to be alert.

The Chief Minister directed them to send alert messages to the people in the areas that were facing the rain threat. Warning boards should be put up at manholes and streams, he said.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu