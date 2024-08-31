The Janmabhoomi Express,Janmabhoomi Express, scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7:45 pm on 30 August 2024, got stranded near Tuni due to a technical snag and was delayed. The train was coming from Lingampalli.

Passengers in the train faced a harrowing experience for over two hours.

According to reports that last came in, the train was likely to arrive Visakhapatnam around 1:00 am, as it started at Tuni at around 10:20 pm.

The delayed Janmabhoomi Express departed at Lingampalli at 6:15 am.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu