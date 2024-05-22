In the early hours of Wednesday, 22 May 2024, the Janmabhoomi Express traveling from Visakhapatnam to Lingampally faced an unexpected issue when two of its AC coaches got delinked. As a result, the train had to be brought back to Visakhapatnam railway station. Reportedly, passengers were left waiting at the station for over three hours, since the scheduled departure time of 6:20 am, as the railway personnel rectified the problem.

The technical issue was recognised shortly after the train departed from the Visakhapatnam railway station and covered some distance in its journey towards Vijayawada. The railway notified the railway locomotive pilot about the delinked coaches, and the train was brought back. The coaches were later replaced, and the train was on its way again.

For reference, the Janmabhoomi Express has the following departure and arrival timings:

Train 12806 Lingampally – Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express Super Fast:

Departs Lingampally at 6:15 am daily and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 7:40 pm on the same day.

Train 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampally Janmabhoomi Express Super Fast:

Departs Visakhapatnam at 6:20 am daily and also reaches Lingampally at 7:40 pm on the same day.

This train route covers stops at various stations, including Duvvada, Anacapalli, Yalamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tadepalli Gudem, Eluru, Nujiveedu, Vijayawada Junction, Tenali Junction, Guntur Junction, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Ramannapet, Secunderabad Junction, and Begumpet, with Lingampally as one of the stations.

The passengers of the Janmabhoomi Express, leaving Visakhapatnam, showed frustration, questioning the possible safety implications that would have arisen if the AC coaches were delinked while the train was in motion. Nevertheless, the train eventually resumed its journey.

