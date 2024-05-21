Amazon India, under its Karigar programme, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the forest tribes of Visakhapatnam district. This collaboration aims to provide economic opportunities, preserve culture, and foster community development among tribal artisans. The partnership seeks to leverage the rich heritage and skills of Vishakhapatnam’s tribal communities by offering their authentic handcrafted products on a global scale through Amazon’s e-commerce platform.

The initiative will also enhance visibility and revenue generation for the tribals by listing their forest produce on Amazon, thereby creating job opportunities. As part of this endeavour, the Amazon Karigar programme will offer extensive training to tribal members in value addition, packaging, and branding, enabling them to sell their products online.

To facilitate this, an e-commerce hub will be set up within the tribal forest area in the Visakhapatnam district. This hub will act as a vital centre for various operations, including primary and secondary packaging, storage, dispatch, and order processing.

The Amazon Karigar programme, launched in 2017, empowers small businesses and specialized micro-entrepreneurs like weavers and artisans to leverage ecommerce, expand their businesses, and in some instances, revive dying art forms in the country. The programme impacts over 1.8 million artisans and offers a selection of over 20,000 unique handmade products across various categories, including handloom, handicraft, and hand-processed beauty and gourmet products. It features more than 470 unique arts and crafts from across the country.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director, of Seller Acquisition and Development at Amazon India, said, “By partnering with the Visakhapatnam forest tribals and extending the reach of our Karigar programme, we are enriching the Amazon marketplace with authentic handcrafted products and preserving age-old traditions. Together, we embark on a journey to create meaningful opportunities and safeguard the invaluable traditions that define our nation’s soul.”

Initially, the project will concentrate on the online sale of non-consumable forest produce, such as mats made from grass weaving, elephant dung paper, and bamboo utensils. Anant Shankar, IFS, District Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam, said, “Our collaboration with Amazon India will significantly benefit the tribal community residing in the heart of the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh. This partnership will enable them to showcase their craftsmanship to a broader audience, thereby enhancing their living standards.”

