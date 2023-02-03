There’s nothing like a good laugh, and the Vizag Komedians is helping you get your fill of it on 12 February 2023 with a standup comedy show. Join the gang next Sunday on the ‘We Need To Talk’ and make sure to recharge your soul with laughter and food.

The Vizag Komedians with a K is a young and energetic gang that loves stand-up comedy and is passionately working towards making a mark in the industry. They organise shows regularly encouraging local talent and whipping up content that is relevant and thought-provoking. Touching state politics, family, society, relationships, college life and much more, the Vizag Komedians know exactly how to crack you up.

This time, the Vizag Komedians have come with a Valentine’s Day special standup comedy show ‘We Need To Talk’ that will address relationships and daily observations around couples. What better way than celebrating the month of love with a twist as the Vizag Komedians turn everything into comedy? Enjoy some good coffee and food at the venue Studio Grill Café, opposite D Cabana, Sagar Nagar, Visakhapatnam. Make sure to book your tickets ahead for a good spot.

