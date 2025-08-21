The Indian Women’s Cricket team is set to arrive in Vizag on August 24, 2025, for a crucial preparatory camp ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The week-long training will begin on August 25 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, one of the official venues for the tournament.

This camp comes after an intensive training session in Bengaluru, where the squad focused on fitness, conditioning, and match simulations. The Vizag camp will serve as the final stage of preparation, with emphasis placed on adapting to local pitch conditions, tactical drills, and fine-tuning match strategies before the global event.

The 15-member World Cup squad, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, will participate in the sessions. Reserve players, including those returning from the ‘A’ team tour of Australia, will also join the camp to ensure squad depth and competitive practice.

Visakhapatnam will play a significant role in India’s World Cup journey as it is scheduled to host five group-stage matches, including India’s fixtures against South Africa on October 9 and defending champions Australia on October 12. Holding the camp in Vizag will give the players valuable familiarity with the conditions where these high-stakes encounters will take place.

This training camp will be the team’s final preparation before the World Cup kicks off on September 30, 2025. For the players, it will be an opportunity to refine their game plans, adjust to the coastal city’s playing environment, and enter the tournament with confidence.

With the eyes of the cricketing world set on India, this camp in Vizag bringing in the Indian Women’s Cricket team, marks an important step in the team’s mission to deliver a strong performance in the World Cup.

