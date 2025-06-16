Cricket fever is set to grip Visakhapatnam this October as the city plays host to five key matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, bringing the world’s best women cricketers to the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.
The tournament schedule was officially launched on June 16, 2025, and it’s confirmed that Vizag will witness action-packed games featuring powerhouses like India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.
Matches Scheduled in Visakhapatnam
-
October 9 – India vs South Africa (3:00 PM)
-
October 10 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (3:00 PM)
-
October 12 – India vs Australia (3:00 PM)
-
October 13 – South Africa vs Bangladesh (3:00 PM)
-
October 16 – Australia vs Bangladesh (3:00 PM)
These fixtures promise high-octane clashes, especially the marquee matchup between India and Australia, one of the fiercest rivalries in women’s cricket.
The ICC Women’s World Cup will kick off on September 30 in Bengaluru, where India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match. A day later, defending champions Australia will start their campaign with a match against their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Indore. On October 5, cricket lovers around the world will turn their attention to Colombo, which will host the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash. England, who were runners-up in the previous edition, will open their tournament on October 3 against South Africa.
This 13th edition of the Women’s 50-over World Cup features eight teams who will play each other once in a round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first will face the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final, while the second and third-ranked teams will meet in the second semi-final.
The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30. If Pakistan qualifies for the semis, their match will be played in Colombo. Otherwise, Guwahati will host that semi-final. The second semi-final will be held in Bengaluru. As for the final on November 2, its venue will depend on whether Pakistan qualifies. If they make it to the summit clash, the final will be held in Colombo. If not, the match will be played in Bengaluru.
Australia enters the tournament as the most successful side in Women’s World Cup history, having won the trophy seven times. England has lifted the title five times, while New Zealand has one title to their name. With powerhouse teams, historic rivalries, and a packed schedule, the 2025 edition promises to deliver world-class cricket action.
Full Tournament Schedule at a Glance
Here’s a quick reference to the match schedule for all teams (All matches at 3:00 PM IST):
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Sep 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|Oct 1
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Indore
|Oct 2
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Oct 3
|England vs South Africa
|Bengaluru
|Oct 4
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Oct 5
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Oct 6
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Indore
|Oct 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|Oct 8
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Oct 9
|India vs South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|Oct 10
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|Oct 11
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|Oct 12
|India vs Australia
|Visakhapatnam
|Oct 13
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|Oct 14
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Oct 15
|England vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Oct 16
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|Oct 17
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Oct 18
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Oct 19
|India vs England
|Indore
|Oct 20
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo
|Oct 21
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Oct 22
|Australia vs England
|Indore
|Oct 23
|India vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|Oct 24
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Oct 25
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Indore
|Oct 26
|England vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|Oct 26
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bengaluru
|Oct 29
|Semi-final 1
|Guwahati or Colombo
|Oct 30
|Semi-final 2
|Bengaluru
|Nov 2
|Final
|Bengaluru or Colombo
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.
Discussion about this post