Cricket fever is set to grip Visakhapatnam this October as the city plays host to five key matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, bringing the world’s best women cricketers to the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The tournament schedule was officially launched on June 16, 2025, and it’s confirmed that Vizag will witness action-packed games featuring powerhouses like India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

Matches Scheduled in Visakhapatnam

October 9 – India vs South Africa (3:00 PM)

October 10 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (3:00 PM)

October 12 – India vs Australia (3:00 PM)

October 13 – South Africa vs Bangladesh (3:00 PM)

October 16 – Australia vs Bangladesh (3:00 PM)

These fixtures promise high-octane clashes, especially the marquee matchup between India and Australia, one of the fiercest rivalries in women’s cricket.

The ICC Women’s World Cup will kick off on September 30 in Bengaluru, where India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match. A day later, defending champions Australia will start their campaign with a match against their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Indore. On October 5, cricket lovers around the world will turn their attention to Colombo, which will host the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash. England, who were runners-up in the previous edition, will open their tournament on October 3 against South Africa.

This 13th edition of the Women’s 50-over World Cup features eight teams who will play each other once in a round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first will face the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final, while the second and third-ranked teams will meet in the second semi-final.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30. If Pakistan qualifies for the semis, their match will be played in Colombo. Otherwise, Guwahati will host that semi-final. The second semi-final will be held in Bengaluru. As for the final on November 2, its venue will depend on whether Pakistan qualifies. If they make it to the summit clash, the final will be held in Colombo. If not, the match will be played in Bengaluru.

Australia enters the tournament as the most successful side in Women’s World Cup history, having won the trophy seven times. England has lifted the title five times, while New Zealand has one title to their name. With powerhouse teams, historic rivalries, and a packed schedule, the 2025 edition promises to deliver world-class cricket action.

Full Tournament Schedule at a Glance

Here’s a quick reference to the match schedule for all teams (All matches at 3:00 PM IST):