The week has officially started and your fix for entertainment is right here! With many new OTT releases lined up for the week, you will be spoiled to chose a favourite to stream. Among these releases are the popular book We Were Liars, scandalous and gossip-riddled High Society in the new season of Buccaneers, and the crime series Kerala Crime Files returning for a new season. Here is your June 2025 Watchlist and the top OTT releases of this week!

1. We Were Liars

The Sinclairs are the epitome of beauty, knowledge, and wealth. Every summer, the family spends time on their privately owned Beechwood Island. After a traumatic head injury, Candence does not recall anything from that summer. Strangely enough, her family walks on eggshells around her. Determined to get answers, she seeks the help of her cousin gang, The Liars.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: June 18th

2. The Buccaneers Season 2

Sparkly-eyed new American heiresses landed in London and successfully loosened the tight constrains of the High Society. Establishing themselves in high positions with much power, there is so much at stake. When the past tries to catch up to the Buccaneers, will they be able to stand up for themselves?

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: June 18th

3. The Waterfront

The Buckley family has ruled the North Carolina and Havenport for decades, from the fishing industry to the food and drink business in town. But this empire is slowly crumbling when the leading figures of the family are recovering from injuries, physical and mental. With a tight deadline of two months to procure $2 million dollars, the patriarch makes some amends to hold his family and business from crumbling.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 19th

4. The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso

The unsolved case of Nora Dalmasso stands as one of the most heinous femicides in Argentine history. Exploring archival evidence, testimonies from her children, friends, investigator officers, law enforcement, and journalists, this documentary explores the heat burn of news and scandals.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 19th

5. K-Pop Demon Hunters

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are the members of the K Pop group, Huntrix. Other than selling out stadiums, these idols hunt demons and keep the world safe. But the enemy adapts and surfaces to the Earth as an irresistible boy band, becoming the biggest threat the hunters have faced.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 20th

6. Olympo

The best and talented athletes of the Pirineos HPC (High Performance Center) practice endlessly to achieve a glory in their category of sports. A sports appeal, Olympo reaches the center to offer sponsorship deals. The athletes must do anything to secure the life-changing deal, no matter what the consequences are.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 20th

7. Kerala Crime Files Season 2

The new season of Kerala Crime Files deals with the mysterious disappearance of a young police woman. The only lead is a blood-stained phone which is found in a drainage ditch, shaping the start of a tedious investigation.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 20th

There you have, the top OTT releases of this week! Each OTT release is packed with entertainment and drama, making them perfect for your fix of entertainment for the week! Get comfortable on the couch, make plans with the gang, and start binge-watching these releases!

