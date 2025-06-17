The 11th annual Greentech CSR Awards 2025 were held in Delhi. The Greentech CSR Awards focus on various sustainable businesses, initiatives, and practices and the awards serve as a symbol of recognition for the environmental sustainability efforts and business excellence implemented by organizations. Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has won two crucial awards at the Greentech CSR Awards 2025. The awards won were based on the initiatives taken in skill development and healthcare promotion.

The VPA was appreciated for empowering the local youth by helping them secure jobs at major MNCs in the skill development category. This was achieved by training and building skill-enhancing programs to empower the youth to secure employment.

Various initiatives have been undertaken by the VPA in the healthcare promotion. Some of them include financial assistance for free evening medical clinics, construction support for environmental management facilities at Lions Cancer and General Hospital, and funding for midday student meals for unaided schools.

VPA’s consistent efforts to uplift the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has created a long-lasting impact, which helped the organization win two prestigious Greentech CSR Awards.

Dr. M Angamuthu, the Chairperson of VPA, congratulated the team for their success and their consistent commitment to community development and inclusive growth.

