Known as a melting pot of cultural diversity and historical significance, Delhi is a must-visit city on any traveler’s bucket list. As a place that witnessed many important eras in Indian history, the city is packed with whispers of bygone eras alongside futuristic developments that are paving the way for the modernization of global connectivity. If you are planning to visit Delhi, here’s a comprehensive travel guide from Visakhapatnam!

How To Reach?

There are several ways of transport to reach the capital of India. The easiest and fastest way is by a direct flight, which will ensure that you reach your destination in about two and a half hours to three hours. There are some connecting flights, which might add time to your travel but will be lighter on the pocket.

If you prefer the longer and more scenic way, however, then you can travel by train.

For the people that like to travel in the morning, take the 12807 Samata Express which departs at 9:20 am and arrives at your destination at 6:10 pm. 20805 AP Express and 20807 Hirakund Express are perfect for travelers who prefer to begin their journey after a good night’s sleep.

AP Express and Hirakund Express reach New Delhi Railway Station, whereas Samata Express’s destination is Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Where To Stay?

Just 2.8km from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, you can find a comforable and premium stay the Park Inn by Radisson. Hotel Saina International, which is 8.1 km from the railway station, and Maidens Hotels at an 11.1km distance, are also great options. You can book your room at The Northern Palace in Connaught Palace, which is a five-minute walk from New Delhi Railway station, or try Bloomrooms Hotel, which is 0.8 km from the station.

If you are traveling on a flight, Ibis New Delhi Aerocity is a hotel that is just at a 2.5km distance. It is known to be at an optimal location with many malls and other city attractions. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity is another hotel that is famous for its restaurants that offer delicious food options while being close to the Aerocity metro station as well.

Places To Visit

Delhi is a treasure trove of popular attractions, from the majestic Red Fort to the historic Qutub Minar, the serene Lotus Temple, and the stunning Jama Masjid. While these iconic sites are a must-see, the city also hides some underrated gems that deserve your attention. To help guide your visit as you travel from Visakhapatnam to Delhi, here are some such unmissable spots:

Ghalib ki Haveli

This haveli is the preserved home of the renowned poet Mirza Ghalib from the 19th century. The Haveli is converted into a museum that is frozen in time to exhibit the works and poems of Mirza Ghalib. The Haveli is a must-visit for people who love to explore historical places and appreciate their cultural heritage.

Tughlaqbad Fort

This fort offers a glimpse into the era of the Tughlaq dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate. Built by the founder of the Tughlaq dynasty, the ruins of the fort were initially planned to be the main capital city that would be equipped with granaries, hidden passages, and chambers for treasure, ammunition, and many other facilities.

Ghazipur Phool Mandi

Being one of Delhi’s largest flower markets, this is one place for floral enthusiasts to visit. Serving old city aesthetics along with the smell of fresh flowers in every corner of the market, Ghazipur Phool Mandi should be on your checklist for areas to visit.

Sunder Nursery

Located near the famous Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery houses six World Heritage Sites and multiple art installations throughout the nursery, flower beds, and lakes. This is the place to experience lush greenery nestled among the historically rich sites.

Must-Try Food Spots

After exploring the city, it is natural to search for local food stores for a quick bite. Pay a visit to Paranthe Wali Gali for their signature-style stuffed parathas, served with side dishes like curd, pickles, and chutneys. This is a must-try for people who are on the hunt for Delhi’s authentic and flavourful cuisine.

Meat enthusiasts should sample Nihari, a slow-cooked stew featuring generous chunks of meat, typically enjoyed as a breakfast dish. Noora is one of the best places to try this out.

For dessert, you can check out Indian Accent or Dhani Ram Rakesh Gupta for Daulat ki Chat, an authentic dessert made with cream and whipped cream.

Souvenirs

No trip is complete without souvenirs. Wrap up your visit by visiting Crazy Gift Gallery for unique home decor finds and handbags. Head to Central Cottage Industries Emporium for handmade wooden and brass items for the kitchen and house. For a rich and cozy perfume, visit the Fragrance People for scented candles, fragrance combos, oils, and diffusers. For traditional wear and jewellery, visit Mahavir Collections and New Padmawati Jewellers.

While visiting Delhi, you can visit the places using the metro. Be vigilant about the stations and routes to avoid confusion.

If you happen to travel to Delhi from Visakhapatnam, use this guide to make the most of your visit!

