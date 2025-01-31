What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words ‘Hong Kong’? Disneyland? With luxury boutiques, wild nightlife, delicious street food and spectacular architecture, Hong Kong has much more to offer than that. What makes it better is that Hong Kong is a visa-free place for Indians, so now is the time to plan your first trip of the year from Visakhapatnam! Here’s a full guide to help you do just that:

How to reach?

The easiest way to reach Hong Kong from Visakhapatnam is to get on a flight. Airlines like Indigo, and Air India provide direct flight services to this place with one or two stops. Thai Air Asia provides a budget-friendly and quick journey that will have you reach your destination in 8 hours.

First thing to know

Booking a holiday in Hong Kong is fairly easy, as the destination promises visa-free access to Indian travellers for up to 14 days. The only prerequisite for travellers is completing a Pre-Arrival Registration form online. The PAR is valid for up to six months and allows multiple entries as long as the duration of stay is only 14 days.

Where to stay?

If you want to experience Hong Kong to the fullest, then consider staying at Tsim Sha Tsui, (TST), Causeway Bay, Mong Kong and Sheung Wan. These places offer quick access to the tourist attractions, pubs, high-end shops and more.

Things to do in Hong Kong

With towering skyscrapers, iconic landmarks and world-class shopping centres, Hong Kong is the perfect destination to experience a unique mix of Asian culture and western influences. Here are some experiences that you shouldn’t miss on your trip!

1. Pamper your inner child at Hong Kong Disneyland!

How can you not visit Disneyland when you are at Hong Kong? At this point, Disneyland is synonymous with the place. Whether it’s a solo adventure or a family vacation, the fun-filled attractions and thrilling rides like Space Mountain at this place make for a magical paradise that will awaken the kid in you!

If Disneyland is not your cup of tea, and you seek more adventure, then explore Ocean Park, the second-largest theme park in Hong Kong. Here, you have aquariums, a mammal park, an oceanarium and amazing rides with beautiful oceanic backdrops!

2. Get Amazed by the Symphony of Lights at Victoria Harbour!

Watching the Symphony of Lights illuminating Victoria Harbour is one of the must-do things in Hong Kong. If you want to experience a fantastic light show then head to Tsim Sha Shui promenade or sail on a Harbour cruise.

3. Venture into the Stanley Market and fill your bags with Souvenirs!

Electronics, spices, clothes, gifts – you name it, Stanley Market has got them all! If you want to save your money and also fill up the suitcase with souvenirs this is the perfect place for you. They sell some high-quality items for the lowest prices.

4. Get a Paranomic view of Hong Kong from Tai Mo Shan!

Visiting Tai Mo Shan is like being on the cloud nine (Literally!). As the highest mountain in Hong Kong, this place is called “Big Mist Mountain” in Cantonese, and it offers a mesmerizing sight!

5. Go back in time by visiting Nan Lian Garden!

Admist the high-rise apartments of Diamond hills of Hong Kong, the Nan Lian Garden is a public garden that has been built in classic Chinese style. Spanning over 35,000 square metres, it is simply a treat to the eyes! The park, with lush ornamental trees, wooden structures, and gigantic rocks will take you back in time for a taste of authentic Chinese culture.

Whether you want to rekindle your childhood memories at Disneyland or wander in the beautiful streets during the late nights – Hong Kong is the ultimate destination for you! So, pack your bags, grab your friends and head to Hong Kong from Visakhapatnam, and don’t forget to do the things in this list for a unforgettable trip!

