Kolkata has many nicknames such as the City of Joy, the City of Palaces, and the Cultural Capital of India. With the weekend right around the corner, this city can be your next destination for exploring and making unforgettable memories. Here is a comprehensive travel guide from Vizag to Kolkata!

How to reach?

Reaching Kolkata from Vizag has many modes of transportation.

The fastest and most convenient mode of transportation is through air. There are many direct flights from Vizag to Kolkata along with some connecting flights.

Meanwhile, travelling by train is economical and promises a scenic view during the journey.

For those who want to travel from Vizag to Kolkata, the longer way and have an adventurous experience, travelling by road, with Google Maps as your guide, is the best option. The road trip will be a smooth ride of eighteen hours of travel, by National Highway 16. For more information about the travel, read this article.

Place to stay

Having a good place to stay in ties together the entire trip. Travellers often have different requirements for accommodations. Some might prefer accommodation in the city centre, others might want a hotel with a scenic view, and some might want a luxurious experience while visiting. Here are some hotels suiting each preference:

The Park Kolkata Hotel is a delightful destination that offers a grand stay, situated in the city’s centre.

Polo Floatel Kolkata is South Asia’s first floating hotel. This hotel has a picturesque view of the Howrah Bridge and the calm waters of the Ganges River. Various amenities make the stay at the hotel more memorable.

For a more budget-friendly stay, Kolkata has a diverse and lively Airbnb scene.

How to get around?

While planning to visit a new city, a lot of people ignore a main concern, which is how to get around while exploring the city. Kolkata has several transportation options. The most common way is to get around the metro rail system. While using the metro, be aware of the different stops. Buses and trains are another transportation method, which is light on the pocket.

Several places are available to rent a car, or book, a cab through cab booking services like Uber and Ola.

Kolkata houses the oldest surviving electric tram network in Asia. Though this service isn’t available throughout every part of the city, select areas are still accessible by tram. Try to travel through this system and get awed by the scenic views of the city it provides!

Explore the city!

Kolkata has many architectural and cultural spaces to explore:

Chowringee

Chowringee, officially known as Jawaharlal Nehru Road, is a famous marketplace in Kolkata. This marketplace offers a unique blend of British architecture, with many cafes, restaurants, vintage stores, and upscale shopping malls. Experience Kolkata’s nightlife on this street!

Howrah Bridge

Howrah Bridge is an engineering pioneer of India, with its unique type of construction that involves no bolts and nuts. This bridge is also a famous spot for watching the sunrise. Next to the bridge is Asia’s biggest flower market, the Malik flower market. Explore this market, surrounded by serene views.

South City Mall

This is the biggest shopping mall in Eastern India, which makes it a must-visit spot in the city. Make sure to wear comfortable footwear while visiting this mall and shop to your heart’s content!

Kumartuli

Also known as the potter’s colony, this place is famous for creating handmade sculptures of Hindu goddesses. Kumartuli has a history of over 300 years. Visit this place to have a look at the intricately designed sculptures.

Food Scene

The food scene in Kolkata is diverse, thanks to the different developments in the city. There are many restaurants and cafes that cater for hunger pangs while exploring.

Arsalan Restaurant is a paradise for non-vegetarian lovers, serving hot and delicious tandoori and biryanis. 6 Balugunge Place dishes out tasty Bengali food with Pinteresty interiors, making it a must-try place. Ranked 7th in the Top 100 most iconic restaurants in the world, Peter Cat restaurant has amazing interiors and finger-licking good food. Balwant Singh’s Eating House offers mouthwatering Punjabi cuisine in a quaint setting.

Keepsakes from the trip

After creating unforgettable memories, many travellers look for souvenirs either for gifting purposes or as self-gifts. Kolkata is famous for its jute products, which range from rugs to shoes, bags, home decor and much more! Another good souvenir is a Dokra artefact, which is made from metal casting. You can also pack a box of delicious sweets like Roshogulla and Rajbhog to take home!

With this complete guide, you can travel to Kolkata from Vizag worry-free and with full planning! It is important to note that while mobile network is available for purchasing items, carrying cash can be helpful, too. So, what are you waiting for? Gather the gang and get ready to make memories while travelling!

