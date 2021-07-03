Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, since the 1990s, have had a lot to share and substituted each other as destinations of trade. The two cities are demographically diverse and home to their state’s tradition and culture. With a significantly large coastline, the two cities have been most sought after because of the trade options they provide. A trip from Vizag to Kolkata will be a rejuvenating experience post the pandemic curfew relaxations, with not a lot of distance to cover.

With over 850+ km distance, one can easily cover a one side trip in two days (with breaks). Of the multiple ways to travel, the most popular one is by train and can be covered in 18 hours. The following are the various options available for traveling from Visakhpatnam to Kolkata.

#1 By Road

Traveling along the beaches, all the way from Vizag to Kolkata by road can be one of the most enriching experiences if you are a long-drive lover. Nevertheless, it comes with its own pros and cons. Connected by National Highway 16, it wouldn’t be a hassle to find your way. By car, you would be covering over 883 km at the least, and it would take you about 18 hrs. time to reach Kolkata.

#2 By Bus

An immediate option is to pick a bus from Vizag to Kolkata by road. While you don’t have buses at frequent intervals, a prior reservation will keep the last-minute frantic at bay. All the buses take the National Highway 16 keeping the experience of a bumpy ride bare minimum. However, you would not have a time advantage in comparison with other modes of traveling by road. The ticket fares depend on the bus operator you book your ticket with.

#3 By Rail

Rail is the most economical mode of transport to cover the distance from Vizag to Kolkata. The journey stretches over 18 hours and is a faster mode of transport compared to road. This route is also one of the most prominent routes of the Southern Railways and currently has special trains to take passengers to Kolkata. The Kolkata-bound trains come in handy if you want to drop at Bhubaneshwar or Orissa. With the two cities interdependent in trade, you could often find regular passengers who indulge in the fish and mango business.

#4 By Air

Traveling by air is the fastest and the costliest mode of transport to any destination. You could reach Kolkata from Visakhapatnam within 2 hours. Since air travel runs on dynamic pricing, it is always recommended to plan your travel at the earliest and book tickets.

So here is how you can cover the distance of 850+ km. from Visakhapatnam to Kolkata. On your visit to Kolkata, don’t forget to visit the Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Park Street, Babu Ghat, South Park Cemetery, Kumortuli, and Old Chinatown.