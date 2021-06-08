The East Coast Railway headquartered at Visakhapatnam, keeping in view the demand of the passengers has decided to run Special Trains between Howrah and Yesvantpur & Shalimar and Secunderabad. The aforementioned trains will be passing through Vizag. All the passengers are requested to take note of the changes and make the required changes to their plans.

List of special trains between Howrah – Yeshwantpur, and Secunderabad via Vizag:

1. Howrah – Yesvantpur – Howrah Special (02469/02470)

Train No. 02469 Howrah – Yesvantpur Special will leave Howrah on Thursdays i.e. on 10th 17th and 24th of June 2021 at 12:40 pm and will reach Yesvantpur at 08:40 pm. This special train will reach Visakhapatnam at 01:45 am in the early hours of Friday and departure at 02:05 am.

Train No. 02470 Yesvantpur – Howrah Special will leave Yesvantpur on Sundays i.e. on 13, 20, and 27th of June 2021 at 05:15 am and will reach Howrah at 01:25 pm the next day. This special train will reach Visakhapatnam at 11:10 pm and depart at 11:30 pm. This special train will have the following composition: sixteen sleeper classes and four general second class coaches.

The train will have the following stoppages: Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Katpadi, and Krishnarajapuram between Howrah and Yesvantpur.

2. Shalimar – Secunderabad – Shalmar Special (02449/02450)

Train No. 02449 Shalimar – Secunderabad Special will leave Shalimar on Wednesday i.e. on 09, 16, 23rd, and 30th of June 2021 at 12:20 pm and will reach Secunderabad at 01:55 pm. The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 01:30 am in the early hours of Thursday and departure at 01:50 am.

Train No. 02450 Secunderabad – Shalimar Special will leave Secunderabad on Fridays i.e. on 11, 18, 25, and 02 June 2021 at 04:00 am and will reach Shalimar at 06.05 am, the next day. This special train will reach Visakhapatnam at 03:10 pm and depart at 03:30 pm.

The train will have the following composition: 20 general second class coaches

The train will have the following stoppages: Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Eluru, and Warangal between Shalimar and Secunderabad.

These trains will have fully reserved accommodation. Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.