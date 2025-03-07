Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday to discuss the advancement of the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects. These projects are crucial for easing traffic congestion, fostering economic growth, and improving urban mobility in the state.

During the meeting, Naidu emphasized the urgent need for approvals and central support to accelerate the metro rail developments. He submitted a detailed proposal outlining the strategic importance of these projects in enhancing infrastructure and tackling urbanization challenges.

The Need for Metro Rail in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

Naidu pointed out the disparity in metro rail approvals, stating that Hyderabad’s Metro Rail received clearance before Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, while Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada’s metro projects remain pending. He stressed that Visakhapatnam, an emerging industrial hub, faces increasing traffic congestion, making metro connectivity essential.

With the Bhogapuram International Airport set to become operational by June 2026, integrating the Metro corridor with national highways is a top priority. The first phase will connect key urban hubs, with a planned extension to the airport.

Similarly, Vijayawada, the gateway to Amaravati, requires a metro system to strengthen regional connectivity and drive economic growth. The Chief Minister urged the Centre to prioritize the project, considering the city’s rapidly growing transportation demands.

Call for 100% Central Assistance

Citing financial constraints post-bifurcation, Naidu requested 100% central funding for these metro rail projects. He also sought support in securing approvals and land acquisition for Phase 1, ensuring timely execution.

According to Naidu, these metro projects promise long-term benefits, including:

Reduced traffic congestion

Improved air quality

Stronger regional connectivity

Increased economic opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh

Following the meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu took to the social media platform ‘X’, stating:

Met with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar Ji to discuss advancing key projects for the socio-economic development of Andhra Pradesh. We had a fruitful conversation on expediting approvals for the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects, which are vital for reducing… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 6, 2025

The discussions mark a significant step toward modernizing Andhra Pradesh’s urban transport, and the state now awaits the Centre’s response on these critical infrastructure projects.

