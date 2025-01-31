The innocence of being naive but unabashed, the beauty of finding happiness in the silliest of things, and the unending curiosity behind every “Why?”… are just some things that make being a child so effortlessly joyful! For most folks, growing up can often mean growing out of this simple-minded way of life. However, as actor Woody Harrelson says, “A grown-up is a child with layers on,” so why not peel off those layers for a change and bring your inner child out to play? Here are seven nostalgia-inducing things to do in Visakhapatnam that can help you do just that:

1. Take a Toy Train Ride at Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is a reminiscent part of many people’s childhoods. Perhaps the experience strongest associated with being a kid is riding the toy train here, feeling the wind rush past, and looking out into the big world! If you’re looking to re-experience the happiness of childhood, make sure to catch a ride on this toy train! Apart from this, you can also take a joyride in the Kailasagiri Ropeway and fulfil your childhood dream of flying.

2. Play Old-School Arcade Games at CMR Central

CMR Central was one of the first malls to open in Vizag and essentially began the tradition of mall arcade gaming that most school-going kids now indulge in. If you’re looking for something to take you back to the days when a few coins were enough to lose yourself in the world of pinball and racing games, this spot is a must-visit.

3. Play in the Sand at the Beach

For those who grew up in Vizag, no childhood is complete without the hours spent playing in the sand, building castles (and failing), and chasing the waves. For the perfect opportunity to reconnect with your younger self, why not visit the beach and play in the sand, or even just soak your feet in the water?

4. Watch a Movie at Jagadamba Theatre

One of the most nostalgic things one can do is watch a movie in an old-school theatre, especially when it’s the iconic Jagadamba Theatre in Visakhapatnam. It brings back the charm of watching your favourite flicks with friends, eating popcorn, and getting lost in the magic of cinema.

5. Picnic at a Park

Grab a basket, pack your favourite childhood snacks, and head to a park, like VUDA Park or Shivaji Park. Whether you’re playing badminton, throwing a frisbee, or simply soaking in the sunshine, a picnic is one of those timeless activities that never lose their appeal.

6. Stream a Childhood Movie/Cartoon at a Private Theatre

There’s nothing like the comfort of watching a childhood movie or cartoon—something that instantly brings back those carefree afternoons spent in front of the TV. Why not rent a private theatre (Vizag has many options), gather some friends, pop in some popcorn, and stream some oldies but goldies?

7. Visit Your Old School or Old Neighbourhood

Sometimes, all it takes is a walk down memory lane to reconnect with the child you once were. One of the most nostalgic things you can do is visit your old school or the neighbourhood in Visakhapatnam where you grew up. Take a moment to reflect on the memories, the people, and the small things that once made your world go round.

8. Bounce into Fun at Vishwanadh Sports Club’s Trampoline Park

Finally, let your inner child jump for joy—literally—at the Vishwanadh Sports Club’s trampoline park! Whether it’s jumping high or doing flips, this place will have you laughing and letting go of any grown-up worries. The spot also has a ton of other amusement activities including a snow station, fun rides, and more that you can try!

So, what are you waiting for? Put these on your bucket list and start ticking them off! These nostalgia-inducing things to do in Visakhapatnam will transport you back to a time when life was all about having fun and living in the moment.

