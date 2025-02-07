With an overwhelming number of new OTT releases dropping every week, some gems often get buried under the hype of mainstream blockbusters. This week, we’ve dug deep to bring you five new hidden OTT releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas, these titles might not be making all the headlines, but they are worth a watch.

1. Vivekanandan Viral

A hilarious yet thought-provoking Malayalam comedy-drama, Vivekanandan Viral follows the life of a seemingly ordinary government employee who suddenly finds himself at the center of a viral internet frenzy. As his newfound fame spirals out of control, Vivekanandan struggles to balance his real identity with his unexpected online persona. With an ensemble cast featuring Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika Vijay, Grace Antony, Mareena, and Johny Antony, this film promises a fun yet insightful take on digital-age dilemmas.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 7 February

2. Mrs.

If The Great Indian Kitchen left you shaken, Mrs. will do the same with its powerful narrative. Starring Sanya Malhotra as Richa, a passionate dancer caught in the societal expectations of marriage, this film explores the quiet struggles of women who are expected to conform to traditional roles. Her battle to keep her dreams alive while facing passive and active resistance makes for a compelling watch. With strong performances and a poignant message, Mrs. is a must-watch for those who love socially relevant cinema.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: 7 February

3. I’m Not A Robot

Ever felt like you’re failing CAPTCHA tests way too often? This psychological thriller takes that paranoia to the next level. I’m Not A Robot follows music producer Lara as she stumbles into a disturbing existential crisis—could she actually be a robot? Blending sci-fi with psychological drama, this unique concept is bound to keep you hooked till the very end.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: 7 February

4. Bada Naam Karenge

What happens when an arranged marriage is shaken by hidden truths? Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT debut Bada Naam Karenge explores the delicate balance between love, culture, and personal aspirations. Featuring Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Jameel Khan, and Kanwaljit Singh, the series blends drama, humor, and romance, making it an engaging family entertainer with a fresh perspective on modern relationships.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: 7 February

5. Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

For those who love crime thrillers, Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale is a gripping watch. Set in Kolkata, the film follows four police officers investigating a series of mysterious murders that are shaking up the city. With its dark, moody atmosphere and edge-of-the-seat suspense, this Bengali thriller promises an intense ride for fans of the genre.

OTT Platform: Hoichoi

Release Date: 7 February

From psychological thrillers to socially conscious narratives, the new OTT lineup releases this week have a variety of options. Don’t let these hidden gems go unnoticed—add them to your watchlist now!

