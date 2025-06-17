Visakhapatnam is set to host the grand Yogandhra‑2025 event on June 21, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with over five lakh yoga participants expected to attend in person. Given the scale of the gathering and the security measures in place, the city will experience major traffic restrictions this week.

Road Closures:

The Beach Road stretch from NTR Circle to Park Hotel Junction will be completely closed to vehicular traffic from June 17 to June 21. Additionally, the stretch between Park Hotel Junction and Bheemili Beach, and the IT junction to Law College Junction roads, will also remain closed from June 19 to June 21.

These closures are intended to facilitate the construction of multiple yoga stages and ensure security along the entire coastline. The city police have appealed to residents living near RK Beach to avoid unnecessary travel during this period and make use of alternative routes.

VIP Parking:

VIPs attending the main event at RK Beach are advised to reach the APIIC Ground via Siripuram, CR Reddy Circle, and All India Radio Junction. Their vehicles should be parked at the designated spot, after which they can walk to the venue via the Viswapriya Function Hall.

VIPs attending the alternative venue at AU Engineering College should reach through Maddilapalem Arch and park their vehicles near Bhaskara Hostel. They will proceed to their seating area on foot.

Bus Parking:

Specific bus parking routes have also been planned. Buses from the Srikakulam district will reach Tagarapuvalasa Junction on NH-16, take a left turn, and proceed to Bheemili Beach to reach their assigned parking or drop points. Similarly, buses from Vizianagaram district will travel to Boyapalem Junction on NH-16, take a left, and proceed in the same way to Bheemili Beach.

Buses from the ASR (Alluri Seetha Ramaraju) district will come to Vepagunta Junction, then proceed through BRTS Road to Hanumanthawaka, take a right towards Maddilapalem, and reach the AU Engineering College grounds to park. Buses from the Anakapalli district will travel via Pendurthi, Vepagunta, Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, and Yendada to reach their parking or drop points.

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles:

Heavy vehicles will also be restricted from noon on June 20 to 5 PM on June 21 and will not be allowed onto Bheemili Road from the Tagarapuvalasa NH-16 Junction. Vehicles will not be allowed into the city from the Anandapuram Flyover Junction. These must continue along NH-16 toward Anakapalli without entering the city.

Heavy vehicles coming from Anakapalli, except port-related or emergency services, will not be permitted into Visakhapatnam via Lankelapalem, Paravada, or Desapatrunipalem. They must stay on NH-16 and proceed toward Anandapuram. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Sabbavaram, Pinagadi, and Pendurthi (except essential ones) will not be allowed into the city. From Maddilapalem AU Engineering College Arch to the 3 Town Police Station, no vehicles or pedestrians will be permitted except VIPs.

The Traffic Police appeals to all commuters and residents to follow these traffic restrictions for the Yoga day event and asks for sincere cooperation to make Yogandhra‑2025 a safe and successful event.

