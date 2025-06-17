The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has appointed a new Commissioner after almost five months of the position being vacant. The new GVMC Commissioner is Ketan Garg, a 2018-batch IAS officer who was previously the municipal commissioner of Rajamahendravaram.

Following the transfer of the former commissioner, P Sampath Kumar, the position has been vacant for a while. The civic body has been facing problems with the vacancy and these concerns have been voiced by political party leaders and the public in general. Recently, CPM and CPI corporators have protested in front of the Vizag Municipal Corporation’s main office for the immediate appointment of a new commissioner. They have highlighted that the lack of a commissioner has stalled several basic allotment issues.

The new Commissioner Ketan Garg is anticipated to introduce new changes and initiatives to the existing GVMC body. His effective leadership and key insights in his previous position as the municipal commissioner of Rajamahendravaram. During his tenure, he has improved and modernized the existing municipal operations and civic management.

With the appointment of a new GVMC Commissioner, the municipal and civic issues will be running smoothly, ensuring a positive impact on Visakhapatnam’s civic management.

