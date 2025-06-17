The OTT platforms have many releases planned for this week making sure that entertainment is limitless. Among the OTT releases is the thought-provoking documentary on the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire in West London, Grenfell: Uncovered. Another release is a Zee5 original thriller film, Detective Sherdil, where a detective must investigate a tricky murder case. If you want to add to your watchlist, these are the new OTT releases that are worth streaming this week!

1. The Buccaneers Season 2

Five American heiresses stepped into the London’s High Society and made their mark known. Now, rising to some of the top positions in the High Society, the heiresses need to stick together for love, family, and happiness.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: June 18th

2. The Waterfront

The Buckley’s fishing empire in North Carolina is on the verge of drowning under the threats of debt and unresolved business with a drug dealer. Inspired by true events, this dysfunctional family drama is one of the most anticipated new OTT release this week!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 19th

3. Detective Sherdil

After a rich businessman is murdered in broad daylight, a skilled and charismatic detective, Sherdil, is entrusted with the case. While investigating the family of the deceased, Sherdil and his team have to unravel the tightly knotted secrets of the rich and go deep in the family history.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 20th

4. Found Season 2

Gabi Mosely is back with her unconventional professionals who deal with America’s most overlooked missing persons cases. In the new season, the stakes are much higher, where Gabi must face the ugly past she worked hard to forget. While the tensions boil over, the team starts to suffocate slowly. Will they be able to rise against this predicament?

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 20th

5. Grenfell: Uncovered

On 14 June 2017, a call was made at 1 AM regarding a fire at the Grenfell Tower in West London. This was the deadliest structural fire in the United Kingdom since the 1988 Piper Alpha oil-platform disaster. Seventy people have died at the scene and two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. In this documentary, surviours, families of the victims, and experts offer their stories of what unfolded at the tragic fire.

OTT Platform: Netflix

June 20th

6. Prince and Family

Prince is an introvert and the owner of a bridal boutique. He is the most eligible bachelor in the village, which makes everyone curious about who will end up marrying him. But the village people are in for a treat, when Prince marries his polar opposite, Chinju, a social media vlogger. The newly wedded couple bring comedy and chaos to the village, with their different personalities.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: June 20th

There, you have it, the top OTT releases you can stream this week! Each release is packed with entertainment and interesting storyline, making them perfect for a binge watch. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and turn on these entertaining flicks!

