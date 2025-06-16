The Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a new initiative to provide free JEE and NEET coaching to over 1 lakh students enrolled in 1,355 government junior colleges across the state. The programme was formally launched by Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh on 15 June 2025.

Under this initiative, students from MPC and BiPC streams will receive structured academic support aimed at preparing them for national-level entrance exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The coaching will be integrated into the regular college schedule, with classes running from 9 am to 5 pm, including two dedicated hours for coaching every day. Free coaching materials will be provided along with weekly tests, performance reviews, and regular progress tracking will be provided in the colleges.

The study material has been developed by a panel of subject experts over a six-month period. The curriculum covers core subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Junior lecturers across all districts have undergone specialised training to deliver the JEE and NEET coaching in a uniform and effective manner.

The initiative seeks to bridge the disparity between expensive private coaching centres and students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds

