On the late night of 20 August 2025, a five-storey building, Kasireddy Plaza, suddenly tilted sideways in the One Town area in Visakhapatnam. Located near the Velampeta Post Office, the building had ten families living inside, all of whom were swiftly evacuated after officials from the GVMC and police rushed to the scene.

The G+5 complex was constructed only two years ago, while an adjacent building, Dharani Function Hall, came up three years ago. Both structures, however, were reportedly built with more floors than what was officially permitted. Kasireddy Plaza had approval for just G+2 but was extended to five floors, while the function hall was sanctioned for G+2 and expanded to G+3.

Locals said that the function hall building, positioned beside Kasireddy Plaza, had shown signs of tilting a few days ago and further shifted following the recent rains. The added strain caused cracks in the pillars of Kasireddy Plaza, worsening the situation.

Upon receiving complaints, GVMC officials, police, and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas visited the One Town area and ordered the immediate evacuation of the ten families residing in the tilted building. Notices have since been served to the owners of both buildings. Officials also noted that the Dharani Function Hall itself is slightly tilted, raising fresh concerns about structural safety in the area.

