According to a press release on 21 August 2025, doctors at KIMS Seethammadhara Hospital, Visakhapatnam, successfully performed a 6.5-hour-long surgery and removed a massive 4.5 kg cancerous tumour from the liver of a 16-year-old boy, restoring him to health after weeks of pain and uncertainty.

For more than a month, the teenager had suffered from persistent abdominal pain and fever that left him extremely weak. Though he was initially treated at other hospitals for what was believed to be a liver infection, his condition showed no improvement. Eventually, his family brought him to KIMS Seethammadhara, where further evaluation revealed a rare and life-threatening diagnosis.

Detailed scans and tests confirmed that the boy was suffering from Malignant Hepatic Angiomyelolipoma, an extremely rare liver cancer. The tumour, occupying nearly half of his right liver, had grown to the size of a football.

“When the boy was admitted, his stomach and legs were visibly swollen, signalling a severe liver disorder. CT and MRI scans confirmed the presence of a huge tumour, which turned out to be a rare cancer,” explained Dr Muralidhar Nambada, Senior GI and Liver Surgeon, who led the surgical team alongside Dr Ravi Chandra Reddy.

Given the risks, the doctors chose to operate immediately. The surgery lasted six and a half hours, during which the team had to carefully manage heavy bleeding, remove the entire tumour, and simultaneously preserve enough healthy liver tissue to ensure recovery. “At his age, the liver has strong regenerative ability. Preserving the remaining portion was crucial for his future health,” the doctors said.

The surgery, done in KIMS Hospital, Visakhapatnam, was completed successfully, and remarkably, the boy recovered quickly and he was discharged just five days later. He has since undergone six cycles of chemotherapy and has now resumed his normal daily activities.

Read also: Bheemili MLA Ganta Announces Development Worth Rs 1,107 Cr In the Constituency

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more latest Vizag city and news updates.