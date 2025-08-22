A POCSO special court in Visakhapatnam on 21 August 2025 sentenced a 54-year-old mason from Odisha to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated rape of his two minor daughters. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 and directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to each victim.

According to Bathi Rajasekhar, the special public prosecutor of the POCSO court, the man had been living in the city with his wife, son, and daughters. Taking advantage of the absence of his wife and son at home, he sexually assaulted his elder daughter (13) and younger daughter (8). The rape came to light in September 2024 when his wife lodged a complaint with the Arilova police in Visakhapatnam.

The accused was arrested and produced before the court. After reviewing the evidence, the judge pronounced the sentence.

Suspicious death case reported in Akkireddypalem

A 23-year-old woman died by suicide in Akkireddypalem, Ward 68 of GVMC, on the morning of the same day. The deceased has been identified as Kotni Pravalika, who lived with her mother and brother. While her mother and brother, both employees at a car showroom, had left for work, Pravalika ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence.

Pravalika had completed her M.Sc. and was preparing for competitive examinations. Family members said they were devastated and could not understand the reason behind her decision. Police shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Two killed by live wires in G Madugula

Two men were electrocuted to death in G. Madugula mandal on the night of 21 August after live wires fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle. The incident occurred around 10 pm near Boithili village.

According to eyewitness Korra Jeevan of Gauduputtu village, a trailer transporting a concrete miller from Narsipatnam for road-laying works was passing near Gondipalli Church. The machinery struck overhead electric lines, causing them to snap. The wires fell directly onto two contractors from Narsipatnam who were following the trailer on a bike, killing them instantly.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. Locals immediately informed the police, who are investigating the incident.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more latest Vizag city and news updates.