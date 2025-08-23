To ease the passenger rush during Dasara and Diwali, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced special trains from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru as per latest news.

Train no 08581 Vizag-SMV Bengaluru Weekly Special will depart every Sunday from Vizag at 3:20 pm and reach Duvvada at 4:00 pm. From Duvvada, the train will depart at 4:02 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru the next day at 12:45 pm. This train will be available from 14 September to 30 November.

In the return direction, the 08582 SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Train will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 3:50 pm every Monday and reach Duvvada the next day at 12:40 pm. The train will then depart at 12:42 pm and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 1:30 pm. This train will operate from 15 September to 1 December.

These special trains from Visakhapatnam will have stops at Rajahmundry, Nellore, Jolarpetai, Anakapalli, Vijayawada, Kuppam, Eluru, Yelamanchili, Krishnarajapuram, Renigunta, Samalkot, Bangarpet, Katapadi, Ongole, and Gudur.

The trains will have 2 second-tier AC, 3 third-tier AC, 2 third AC economy, 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class, and 1 second class cum luggage or Divyangjan coaches and 1 luggage or generator or brake van.

Additionally, Indian Railways has announced the extension of several special trains to meet passenger demands.

The 02863 Santragachi-Yesvantpur Special via Pendurthi-Duvvada will be extended from 4 September to 18 September, adding 3 trips. The return train, 02864 Yesvantpur-Santragachi Special train, running via Duvvada-Pendurthi, will be extended from 6 September to 20 September, adding 3 trips.

The 06077 MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi Special via Duvvada will be extended from 6 September to 27 September, adding 4 trips. The return train 06078 Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Special via Duvvada will be extended from 8 September to 29 September, adding 4 trips.

The V Coimbatore-Dhanbad Special via Duvvada train will be extended from 5 September to 28 November, adding 13 trips. The returning train 06064 Dhanbad-Coimbatore Special via Duvvada will be extended from 8 September to 1 December, adding 13 trips.

The 06055 Podanur-Barauni Special via Duvvada train will be extended from 6 September to 29 November, adding 13 trips. The return train 06056 Barauni-Podanur Special via Duvvada will be extended from 9 September to 2 December, adding 13 trips.

The 02841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Special via Duvvada will be extended from 24 August to 15 September, adding 4 trips. The return train 02842 MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Special via Duvvada will be extended from 27 August to 17 September, adding 4 trips.

