According to recent news, passengers traveling to and from Visakhapatnam over the next few days should be prepared for significant disruptions in train services. Due to pre-non-interlock and non-interlock works associated with the commissioning of the third line between Parvatipuram-Sitanagaram-Bobbili-Donkinavalasa in the Waltair Division, several trains have been cancelled, or rescheduled.

Complete List of Train Cancellations (August 19-28, 2025)

Train no 58528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger (August 19-27)

Train no 58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger (August 20-28)

58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger (August 20-28) Train no 58538 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger (August 19-27)

58538 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger (August 19-27) Train no 58537 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger (August 20-28)

58537 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger (August 20-28) Train no 58504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna Passenger (August 19-27)

58504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna Passenger (August 19-27) Train no 58503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam Passenger (August 20-28)

Rescheduled Train Services

Train no 20829 Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will depart at 08:44 instead of 05:45 (August 22-27).

Train no 20830 Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express will depart at 17:20 instead of 14:50 (August 22-27).

20830 Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express will depart at 17:20 instead of 14:50 (August 22-27). Train no 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express will depart at 14:20 instead of 09:20 on Aug 20, 21, 23, 24, and 26.

These changes may to cause temporary inconvenience to daily commuters as well as long-distance travelers. Authorities have requested Visakhapatnam passengers to keep up-to-date with news and check train status before traveling.

Also read: RINL Expands Privatisation of Key Units at Vizag Steel Plant

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Visakhapatnam train news updates.